“Airplane Stories and Histories” Get Positive Reviews
Norman Currey’s Book Continues to Amuse Readers Across the GlobeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Norman Currey, the author of “Airplane Stories and Histories” did justice to the need for the industry’s pioneers and personalities to be noticed again. With the positive reviews he garnered from IndieReviewer, the book is set for fame in aeronautics education.
IndieReviewer, a professional book reviewing company writes: “To add to the reader's enjoyment and increased grasp of different mechanical nuances, the text comes with an assortment of illustrations and photographs at the end of most chapters.”
IndieReader continues that the photographs and illustrations help carry a tone of reverence and wistfulness that proves surprisingly poignant. “Forever startling, meticulous, and elegantly crafted, the text is sure to lure in countless readers,” Neil Czeszejko, Indie Reader reviewer noted.
Norman Currey has collated 200 years of aviation's most well-loved stories, and added the most important untold stories, too in his timeless book that will forever leave a mark and legacy to aviation’s literature.
“My first experience with aircraft was in the Air Training Corps from 1941 to 1943, and after high school I attended the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School for four years at Harfield, a few miles north of London,” Currey narrates.
Norman Currey was born on the North Sea Coast of Scarborough, Yorkshire, in 1926. After graduating, he worked as a stress engineer at de Havilland on the Comet, and then sailed to Canada where he was a design engineer at Avro Aircraft for 10 years, working mostly in its Initial Projects Office. He then worked for Lockheed for 30 years on the C-130, C-5, JetStar and conducting research and development in their Preliminary Design department.
“Since my retirement, I have done some consulting and presented lectures to the South Korean Agency Defense Development. He is a Chartered Engineer (UK) and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, and has published many articles, presented papers at two SAE Systems Conferences, and has published a book on landing gear design (AIAA),” he adds.
“Airplane Stories and Histories” is now up for grabs on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide. You may also visit the author’s website at www.nurmancurrey.com for more information.
