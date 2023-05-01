General Mills Recalls Certain All Purpose Flour Products

RHODE ISLAND, May 1 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that General Mills is recalling two, five and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with "better if used by" dates of March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024. The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis, which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

Consumers should check their pantries and dispose of the products affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 800-230-8103.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella Infantis, a bacteria, often experience nausea, diarrhea, fever, and abdominal pains. Typically, symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.