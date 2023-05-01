Advantage Communications Group Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management System

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Today from the Channel Partners Conference & EXPO, Advantage Communications Group (Advantage) announced that it has achieved status as an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified provider, with its Information Security Management System (ISMS) receiving third-party certification from the International Standards Organization (ISO).



“As the first global, full-lifecycle telecom MSP providing communications and technology solutions to more than 1,400 enterprises worldwide, Advantage takes threats to the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of its clients' information seriously,” said Advantage CEO, David Gardner. “This accomplishment exemplifies our commitment to empowering organizations with reliable, vetted telecom solutions from a worldwide network of service providers for whom security is of paramount importance.”

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security management system standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Advantage partnered with A-LIGN, an independent third-party auditor and ISO/IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certification to verify that Advantage has technical controls and formalized IT Security policies and procedures in place.

Advantage, taking its own medicine as a digital security consultant, has implemented several security measures and countermeasures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise, and ALIGN validated that Advantage’s IT personnel were conscientious, knowledgeable, and compliant with industry best practices.

The scope of Advantage’s ISMS ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification applies to its proprietary internal ERP and its Command CenterSM user portal, covering Information Technology, Legal, Software Development, Human Resources, and Product Management.

“This certification ensures our clients that the security of their data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of our organization,” added Gardner.

About Advantage Communications Group, LLC

Unlike other MSPs, Advantage Communications Group is a strategic partner that employs a unique, holistic approach to technology lifecycle optimization that reduces costs, complexity, and administrative burdens through each phase of the tech journey.

For enterprises in markets that demand persistent connectivity, cybersecurity, high-speed data and network infrastructure, Advantage is a global, telecom MSP with the expertise, services portfolio, and worldwide partner network to design, deploy and manage IT and telecom environments from end-to-end.

Visit www.advantagecg.com to learn more.

