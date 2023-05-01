The Jean-Marc and Danielle Belzile collection of 18th & 19th century Quebec antiques will be auctioned May 13 in Quebec

Circa 1840 oil on board landscape by Théophile Hamel (Canadian, 1817-1870), showing a log house at the side of the road and two people in the distance with hills (est. CA$2,000-$3,000).

Circa 1820 Quebec armoire, the case, doors, cornice, frieze, and stiles all in a strong alligatored yellow paint, giving it the family nickname "Armoire Crocodile" (est. CA$30,000-$40,000).

Dramatic and colorful crazy quilt in silk and velvet, made in Quebec circa 1890, hand-sewn, with various embroidery stitches, plus names, initials and various images (est. CA$500-$700).

Mid-19th century Bellechasse rocking chair with the two upper back slats having heart cut-outs while the lower slat has a capucine profile, boasting a superb surface (est. CA$1,000-$1,500).