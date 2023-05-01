Smart ERP Solutions Awarded PeopleSoft Partner Recognition badge from Oracle Corporation
The company's expertise in PeopleSoft has enabled Smart ERP Solutions to deliver successful projects for clients across various industries.PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart ERP Solutions (SmartERP), a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions and services, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the PeopleSoft Partner Recognition badge from Oracle Corporation.
This recognition is a testament to Smart ERP Solutions' expertise in implementing and supporting PeopleSoft applications for its clients. As a PeopleSoft Partner, SmartERP has demonstrated a deep understanding of PeopleSoft products and has delivered exceptional customer satisfaction through its consulting and implementation services.
"We are thrilled to receive the PeopleSoft Partner Recognition badge from Oracle Corporation," said Doris Wong, CEO of Smart ERP Solutions. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality PeopleSoft solutions and services to our clients, further reinforcing our reputation as a leading provider of ERP solutions and services."
SmartERP has a team of experienced PeopleSoft consultants who specialize in implementing and supporting PeopleSoft applications, including PeopleSoft Human Capital Management, Financials, Supply Chain Management, and PeopleTools technology and administration. The company's expertise in these areas has enabled it to deliver successful PeopleSoft projects for clients across various industries, including healthcare and life sciences, education, manufacturing, travel and transportation, retail, education, finance, insurance, and government. In addition, the SmartERP team also works with PeopleSoft clients on their journey to the Cloud, whether with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) or any Oracle Cloud applications.
"We are honored to receive this recognition from Oracle Corporation. We look forward to continuing our partnership with them," said Lynn Duffy, Vice President Oracle Sales and Client Success at SmartERP. "We remain committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service and support for their PeopleSoft solutions."
About Smart ERP Solutions:
Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® (SmartERP) is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications area, providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions and a wide range of services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data across an enterprise, allowing the organization to streamline operations and support business growth. SmartERP application managed services can supplement an organization's staff, co-manage applications, or manage their entire set of Oracle, PeopleSoft, EBS, and JDE applications.
