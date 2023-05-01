This May, The Jazz Sanctuary Has 5 Free, Live Concert Performances & 2 Fundraisers in Philadelphia & Suburbs
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jazz Sanctuary, in its 12th year of performing free, live concert performances and educational programs in Philadelphia and its suburbs, has seven performances on the schedule for May, including debuts in Malvern, PA and Wenonah, New Jersey.
May’s schedule begins with an evening of “Jazz & Joe,” featuring live music, coffee and treats on Thursday, May 4 in Morrisville at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation (1505 Makefield Road, Morrisville, PA 19067). This 90-minute performance, which begins at 7 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This concert performance is free of charge.
On Friday, May 5, The Jazz Sanctuary musicians will be on hand in Old City Philadelphia during “Spirits & History,” a fundraising event for The Historic Gloria Dei Preservation Corporation. This independent charitable organization, administered by community volunteers, is committed to their mission to preserve, restore, renew, and maintain the historic Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Church Philadelphia buildings and grounds. During the evening fundraiser, attendees will be treated to a guided churchyard tour with stories about several illustrious permanent residents, including early settlers who came to what is now Philadelphia to seek commerce with the Lenape long before William Penn arrived. Inside Riverside Hall, there will be a blind wine tasting, sample hors d’oeuvres from local chefs and an auction, as well as live jazz music courtesy of The Jazz Sanctuary. The event, at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church in Queen Village (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147), is slated for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Additional information is available at https://preserveoldswedes.org/event/spirits-and-history/.
In partnership with the Great Valley School District Educational Foundation and St. Francis-in-the-Fields, The Jazz Sanctuary will perform during a fundraiser on Wednesday, May 10 at St. Francis-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, located at 689 Sugartown Road in Malvern, PA (19355). The two-hour concert performance begins at 7 p.m. and is a “Jazz & Joe” event featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass).
Thursday, May 11, brings another evening of The Jazz Sanctuary’s popular “Jazz & Joe” at Buckingham’s Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912). This 90-minute performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. This concert performance is free of charge.
One week later, on Thursday, May 18, The Jazz Sanctuary makes their debut in Wenonah, NJ with an evening of “Jazz & Joe” at Memorial Presbyterian Church of Wenonah (202 E. Mantua Ave., Wenonah, NJ 08090). This two-hour concert performance, which is free of charge, begins at 7 p.m.
The Jazz Sanctuary returns to Devon and Main Line Unitarian Church (816 South Valley Forge Road, Devon, PA 19333) on Wednesday, May 24 for another evening of “Jazz & Joe,” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. This two-hour concert performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free of charge.
Returning to Old City Philadelphia for another evening of “Jazz & Joe” on Thursday, May 25, The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet performs at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church in Queen Village (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147). This free, two-hour concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization as they enter their second decade. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.
Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, community centers or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com.
Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 675 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.
Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think and DMG Global.
A two-part video of the concert performance by The Jazz Sanctuary on Monday, June 6, 2022, is now available on The Jazz Sanctuary website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/jazzn-joe-video/.
Updated information about all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events is available at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/.
Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+1 (215) 266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
In performance, musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary in Bethlehem, PA June 6, 2022 (part 1)