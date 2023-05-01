Phenom Resources Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 3

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom Resources Corp. (TSX-V: PHNM) (OTCQX®: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) (“Phenom” or the “Company”), based in Nevada, focused on vanadium and gold, today announced that Paul Cowley, company President & CEO, will present live at the Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 3, 2023.



DATE: May 3, 2023

TIME: 2:30 ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/44jNv83

Available for 1x1 meetings: May 3rd, 4th and 5th.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Phenom Options Crescent Valley Epithermal Gold Property, Nevada

Phenom Provides Relevant New developments in the Vanadium Space

Phenom Provides Link to Relevant Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Hearing with Department of Energy examining DOE’s grant implementation of the Infrastructure Investments and Job Act

Phenom Proposes a Return to Pure Vanadium Miner with Gold Spin-Out

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has earned a 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80. The property lies in the southern parts of Carlin Gold Trend. The Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, the largest highest grade primary vanadium deposit in North America.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Phenom Resources Corp.

Paul Cowley, President & CEO

604-340-7711

pcowley@phenomresources.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com