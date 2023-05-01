InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe & Sanitary Birthday Candle Accessory (PHO-3021)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired to create this for family birthday celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic. I thought there should be a way to blow out candles without the risk of blowing germs onto a cake," said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., "so I invented the CANDLE CADDY. My festive design would provide added protection and peace of mind during a party."

The patent-pending invention provides a safer and healthier method of extinguishing birthday candles. In doing so, it helps prevent respiratory germs from landing on the surface of the cake. It allows the tradition of blowing out candles to continue and it could contribute to a happier and safer celebration. The invention features a practical and decorative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PHO-3021, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

