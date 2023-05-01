ClockOn Australia Announces Partnership with Flare to Streamline Employee Onboarding and Benefits
EINPresswire.com/ -- ClockOn Australia has announced a new partnership with Flare that will allow ClockOn to offer employee onboarding and benefits to all its customers. This collaboration aims to streamline the onboarding process for new employees while also providing a range of benefits to existing employees. With this partnership, ClockOn Australia hopes to provide its customers with a more comprehensive HR solution that meets all their needs.
ClockOn CEO, David Mylne, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating: "We are very proud to partner with Flare HR, and we believe this integration will be a significant and long-term benefit to our Online customers. This partnership is a testament to ClockOn's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help businesses manage their workforce more efficiently."
As part of the partnership, ClockOn Online users will now have free, integrated access to Flare's added products and services, including digital staff onboarding, employee wellbeing programs, novated car leasing programs, and staff benefits and discounts with leading retailers.
ClockOn Online users are encouraged to utilize the digital employee onboarding feature to benefit from 85% greater onboarding efficiency. The software delivers a compliant paperless onboarding experience that simplifies the entire process down to a few minutes, without the need for paperwork or manual HR admin.
"We are excited to partner with ClockOn Australia and provide our added services to their customers," said Flare Head of Partnerships, Janine Fry. "Our digital staff onboarding feature will greatly benefit ClockOn users, and we look forward to a successful partnership with ClockOn."
ClockOn Australia invites its customers to take advantage of the new partnership and utilize the digital employee onboarding feature to streamline their onboarding process and improve employee engagement. For more information, visit the ClockOn Australia website.
About ClockOn:
ClockOn Australia is a leading provider of workforce management software solutions, offering a range of products and services to businesses across Australia. Their software includes features such as rostering, time and attendance, payroll integration, and more, designed to help businesses streamline their HR processes and improve employee engagement.
About Flare:
Flare is a workplace platform that provides a range of benefits, including employee onboarding, wellbeing programs, and more, designed to improve the employee experience and drive business success.
Blake Smith
ClockOn CEO, David Mylne, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating: "We are very proud to partner with Flare HR, and we believe this integration will be a significant and long-term benefit to our Online customers. This partnership is a testament to ClockOn's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help businesses manage their workforce more efficiently."
As part of the partnership, ClockOn Online users will now have free, integrated access to Flare's added products and services, including digital staff onboarding, employee wellbeing programs, novated car leasing programs, and staff benefits and discounts with leading retailers.
ClockOn Online users are encouraged to utilize the digital employee onboarding feature to benefit from 85% greater onboarding efficiency. The software delivers a compliant paperless onboarding experience that simplifies the entire process down to a few minutes, without the need for paperwork or manual HR admin.
"We are excited to partner with ClockOn Australia and provide our added services to their customers," said Flare Head of Partnerships, Janine Fry. "Our digital staff onboarding feature will greatly benefit ClockOn users, and we look forward to a successful partnership with ClockOn."
ClockOn Australia invites its customers to take advantage of the new partnership and utilize the digital employee onboarding feature to streamline their onboarding process and improve employee engagement. For more information, visit the ClockOn Australia website.
About ClockOn:
ClockOn Australia is a leading provider of workforce management software solutions, offering a range of products and services to businesses across Australia. Their software includes features such as rostering, time and attendance, payroll integration, and more, designed to help businesses streamline their HR processes and improve employee engagement.
About Flare:
Flare is a workplace platform that provides a range of benefits, including employee onboarding, wellbeing programs, and more, designed to improve the employee experience and drive business success.
Blake Smith
ClockOn
press@clockon.com