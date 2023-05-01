Alyssa Vargas Crowned Miss Bayou Fox Hooters

/EIN News/ -- Destin, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

FL based Pensacola Beach Hooters is delighted to announce that their very own Alyssa Vargas has been crowned Miss Bayou Fox Hooters. This victory has secured her spot to compete in this year's Miss Hooters International Pageant in Las Vegas.

Alyssa, who is featured in the 2023 Hooters Calendar as Miss July, has a number of other accolades to her name. For instance, she was also the 2021 Miss Hooters Fan Favorite and 2022 Miss Hooters Louisiana. With such a history of victories behind her, many already consider her a favorite for the crown, and Alyssa herself is looking forward to taking the stage by storm later this year.

The previous Miss Hooters International Pageant was a resounding success, turning out fierce competition from all over the world. 2022’s Miss Hooters International was none other than Madison Novo from Miami, FL, who came out ahead of talented finalists from Arizona, Texas, Colorado and more. Pensacola Beach Hooters is strongly hoping that the trend of Hooters victors from Florida will continue, and the entire community will be rooting for Alyssa Vargas at the 2023 Miss Hooters International Pageant in Las Vegas.

As with last year, contestants will spend several days presenting their best aspects to an adoring audience. All 50 contestants will engage in photo shoots and interviews as well as participate in rehearsals and pre-pageant events. Viewers can follow along with Alyssa’s journey on the Pensacola Beach Hooters Facebook page.

When asked what this title meant to her, Alyssa was quoted saying “The title of Miss Bayou Fox Hooters means so much to me. Not only does it represent the amazing and empowering company that I work for, but it also gives me the chance to make a difference in our community. I look forward to not only competing for the title of Miss Hooters International, but also the chance to give back, volunteer, and help local charities along the way.”

Alyssa also stated, “I can’t wait to share the stage with such a phenomenal group of women. The Hooters pageant and all the activities leading up to it are so much fun and I cannot wait to see all my girls from last year’s pageant again!”

Those individuals who wish to meet Miss Bayou Fox Hooters personally can catch this bombshell slinging wings at the Pensacola Beach location.

###

For more information about Bayou Fox Hooters, contact the company here:



Bayou Fox Hooters

Carly Dockery

8509349464

carly@hootersonline.net

400 Quietwater Beach Rd,

Pensacola Beach, FL 32561







Carly Dockery