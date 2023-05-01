Fiserv Corporate Social Responsibility Report Underscores Company's Commitment to Making a Meaningful Difference

Key actions span four pillars to Empower People, Advance Communities and Society, Champion Responsible Business Practices and Invest in Sustainable Systems

Fiserv, Inc. FISV, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, detailing the company's commitment to its people and positive impact on communities around the world, and providing an update on progress on CSR and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs.

Fiserv aligned the information provided in the 2022 report to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks, illustrating key actions taken within its established ESG Pillars: Empower People, Advance Communities and Society, Champion Responsible Business Practices, and Invest in Sustainable Systems.

"We continue to take meaningful steps to incorporate CSR and ESG programming into our work with clients, our community engagement, and our philanthropic efforts," said Neil Wilcox, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fiserv. "Creating an environment where people with diverse experiences, backgrounds and cultures can engage, grow, and innovate is a key part of our commitment to our associates and enables us to be at our best for the clients and communities we serve."

Highlights from the 2022 Fiserv Corporate Social Responsibility Report include:

Empower People:

Fiserv is committed to developing a global workforce ready for the future and to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment that fosters innovation. In 2022, 37% of its U.S. workforce was diverse in race or ethnicity, an increase of approximately 10% over the prior year. The company also increased the percentage of racially and ethnically diverse associates and women associates in leadership positions.

Fiserv is focused on the professional development of associates, providing opportunities that help people build skills at all career stages, including on-the-job learning, education and professional networking, leadership development, and Employee Resource Group (ERG) membership. More than 6,500 associates were active members of an ERG in 2022, with 100 chapters in 17 countries.

The company's full suite of competitive benefits supports the total well-being of associates and helps attract and retain talent.

Advance Communities and Society:

Fiserv provides its clients and their customers with innovative offerings that increase financial inclusion, assist the unbanked and underbanked, and provide value-added services that help clients and the communities where they do business. The company's prepaid card program delivers funds for state and federal government programs, and Fiserv facilitates the acceptance of online Electronic Benefits Transfer payments for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Fiserv engages communities through outreach and partnerships, philanthropic donations, humanitarian and disaster recovery relief, and employee engagement and outreach. Since Fiserv launched its Back2Business program in 2020, the company has awarded minority owned businesses more than 1,400 grants in the U.S. and nearly 200 grants in the U.K., totaling approximately $16 million.

In 2022, the company launched a series of Military Entrepreneurship Forums in multiple cities to create connectivity, networking opportunities, and serve as a resource for veteran and military-spouse business owners. Over the past year, Fiserv has continued to expand its relationships with supplier diversity partners and certifiers as part of an initiative to do business with more minority-, woman-, disabled-, veteran- and LGBTQ+-owned businesses, as well as small, local businesses.

Champion Responsible Business Practices:

Fiserv recognizes the importance of strong governance as part of its overall ESG strategy. This starts with the board of directors and is embedded throughout the organization. The company's Code of Conduct and Business Ethics serves as the foundation for ethical behavior across the company, governing associates, as well as business partners, service providers and vendors.

A comprehensive approach to risk management positions Fiserv to respond to the ever-evolving threat landscape, including cyber events.

Within the company's global data ethics framework, the enterprise data oversight function is focused on building and growing the processes used to support responsible and ethical handling of data. The responsible use of artificial intelligence and machine learning is the focus of a collaborative effort across the company to establish principles to guide the business in its use of this emerging technology.

Invest in Sustainable Systems:

Fiserv is committed to acting as a responsible steward of the environment and operating in a sustainable manner. Over the past three years, Fiserv has worked to collect and disclose its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Now, the company has a foundation for measuring the impact of its ongoing GHG and energy initiatives. Work over the past year also has included improvements to data capture processes and the ability to report on additional Scope 3 GHG categories.

For new real estate projects, Fiserv has prioritized green building design principles. The company's New York location has been designated LEED Gold and its New Jersey Innovation Center has been submitted for LEED Platinum. Fiserv is also seeking LEED certification for its new Dublin, Ireland, location and will use green building design principles in its planned Milwaukee, Wisconsin global headquarters.

The Fiserv Corporate Social Responsibility report is available at: www.fiserv.com/en/about-fiserv/corporate-social-responsibility.html

In a world that is moving more quickly than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. FISV aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

