Redwire and Microsoft Are Teaming Up to Support a Super Powered STEAM Initiative Inspired by Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

Redwire Corporation RDW, a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today a collaboration with Microsoft to create unique learning opportunities inspired by Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," in theaters this Friday. Through this collaboration, Redwire and Microsoft have created educational materials to engage students in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM) topics, including 3D printing for future space exploration and microgravity R&D and manufacturing for the benefit of humanity.

"Space is critical to inspiring future generations. Redwire is proud to bring together our own super hero team with Microsoft and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' to help educate and inspire students in the real world to pursue careers in STEAM," said Redwire Chief Growth Officer Mike Gold. "In September 2022, Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new commitment from the U.S. government, private sector companies, education and training providers, and philanthropic organizations to support space-related STEAM initiatives to inspire, prepare, and employ the next generation of the space workforce. Microsoft and Redwire are leading the way to align with those efforts."

"As a global champion for STEAM education, Microsoft is working with Redwire to bolster outreach to students by drawing inspiration from the science and technology themes in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,'" said Steve Kitay, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Space. "As part of our collaboration, we're launching Zune.net, an interactive educational website that features resources including a free virtual classroom video, a teacher's guide that gives students behind-the-scenes access to how 3D printing in space works, and additional resources for coding skills and STEAM careers."

Starting today, fans can visit the relaunched Zune.net to explore content inspired by "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," including educational resources and a custom spot that shows the Guardians arriving at the International Space Station (ISS) with a battle-worn Microsoft Zune – Star-Lord's music device in the film – to be fixed via 3D printing.

Through a sponsorship from the ISS National Laboratory, Redwire and Microsoft intend to 3D print a Microsoft Zune on the ISS using Redwire's Additive Manufacturing Facility to illustrate space-based manufacturing in an engaging demo.

The on-orbit 3D printing will complement the suite of educational film-themed materials, including a commemorative space mission patch featuring Rocket and Cosmo from "Guardians of the Galaxy," highlighting the current and future applications of 3D printing in space to educate and inspire the next generation of explorers.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation RDW is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com

About Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3":

In Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers. Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" opens in U.S. theaters on May 5.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005500/en/