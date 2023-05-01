Coupling Agents Market is Estimated to Surpass USD 861.94 million by 2032: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global coupling agents market size was USD 580 million in 2022 and is anticipated to increase to USD 861.94 million by 2032. The market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period due to the growing demand for coupling agents in various end-use sectors, including construction, automotive, and electronics. The primary reason for this growth is the increasing need for enhancing the performance of materials and increasing their durability.

Coupling agents are chemicals that strengthen the bond between two different materials by enhancing adhesion and reducing interfacial tension. These agents play a vital role in improving the mechanical properties of coatings, the adherence of polymer composites, and the lifetime of building materials. Moreover, coupling agents are also used to enhance the performance of elastomers, adhesives, and sealants, which are widely used in various sectors.

The demand for coupling agents is increasing, mainly due to the high demand for lightweight materials in the automotive and aerospace industries. Coupling agents can significantly improve the bonding between dissimilar materials, such as metals and composites, and increase the durability of the materials. Furthermore, the need for coupling agents is driven by the trend of miniaturizing electronic components as these agents can increase the adhesion of materials used in electronic devices and reduce the risk of delamination and cracking.

Coupling Agents Market: Segmentation

Coupling Agents Market: Strategic Development

Evonik Industries AG made an announcement in 2021 that it has acquired Porocel Group, a company based in the United States. Porocel Group is specialized in manufacturing activated and non-activated materials. This acquisition was aimed at strengthening Evonik's position in the global coupling agents market and expanding its portfolio of high-performance materials.

In 2020, Dow Chemical Company collaborated with SCG Chemicals Co. Ltd., a company from Thailand that is involved in the production of polyethylene and polypropylene. The primary objective of this collaboration was to develop and commercialize the next generation of coupling agents for the plastics industry.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. announced the launch of KJR-102 in 2020, which is a new line of coupling agents that are designed specifically for use in the production of silicone rubber compounds. These coupling agents are expected to improve the mechanical properties and adhesion of the compounds.

Coupling Agents Market: Competitive Landscape

The global coupling agents market is dominated by a few major companies that have established themselves as leaders in the industry. These companies have a strong presence in various regions around the world and offer a diverse range of coupling agents for different applications.

Evonik Industries AG is a leading producer of specialty chemicals, including coupling agents. The company offers a broad range of products for various applications, such as adhesives, coatings, and composites.

The Dow Chemical Company is another major player in the coupling agents market, offering a diverse range of products for different applications, such as plastics, coatings, and adhesives. The company's products are widely used in various industries, including automotive, construction, and packaging.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. is a global leader in the production of silicones and other specialty chemicals, including coupling agents. The company offers a broad range of coupling agents for various applications, such as coatings, adhesives, and sealants.

Wacker Chemie AG is a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals, including coupling agents. The company's products are used in various industries, such as construction, textiles, and automotive.

Other major companies operating in the global coupling agents market include Momentive Performance Materials Inc., 3M Company, Gelest Inc., BYK-Chemie GmbH, KH Chemicals, Flexsys America L.P., and Struktol Company of America LLC.

