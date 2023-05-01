Cosmetic Antioxidants Market to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential with A CAGR of 6% by 2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The global cosmetic antioxidants market size was USD 150 million in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 253.42 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetic products, growing awareness of the harmful effects of pollution and UV radiation on the skin, and the desire for anti-aging products are the main drivers of revenue growth in the market. Cosmetic antioxidants are popular in the personal care industry because they can prevent or delay the oxidation of cosmetic formulations.

The demand for natural and organic cosmetic products is growing due to consumers' increasing awareness of the negative effects of synthetic chemicals used in cosmetics. Customers are opting for natural and organic cosmetics as antioxidants can protect the skin from harmful environmental effects that can cause skin conditions like itchiness, rashes, and allergies. The rising demand for natural and organic cosmetic products is expected to drive market growth.

In addition, the increasing awareness of the harmful effects of pollution and UV radiation on the skin is driving demand for cosmetic antioxidants. Exposure to pollutants and UV radiation can produce free radicals that can damage skin cells and accelerate aging. Antioxidants can counter free radicals and prevent skin damage, contributing to the revenue growth of cosmetic antioxidants. The market's revenue growth is also being driven by the increasing demand for anti-aging products.

Cosmetic Antioxidants Market: Segmentation

The market is segmented based on source type, functionality, application, and region. The report covers revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends, providing a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics.

Cosmetic Antioxidants Market: Strategic Development

Several major developments occurred in the cosmetic industry in 2019 and 2020. In 2020, BASF SE acquired Isobionics, which specializes in natural flavors and fragrances production using fermentation technology. This acquisition was part of BASF's efforts to expand its line of natural and sustainable products in the cosmetic industry.

In 2019, Koninklijke DSM N.V. entered into a partnership with Nanjing Cosmos Chemical Co., Ltd. in a bid to expand its presence in the Asia Pacific region. This partnership was aimed at providing better services and solutions to customers in the cosmetic industry.

That same year, Evonik Industries AG introduced Skinolance, a new active ingredient for the cosmetic industry. This probiotic ingredient is designed to support the natural defense mechanisms of the skin and improve its microbiome balance.

Also in 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company launched a new line of natural vitamin E products known as Vegapure. These non-GMO products are derived from soybeans and offer a natural and sustainable solution to the cosmetic industry. These developments have had a significant impact on the cosmetic industry and have contributed to the growth and evolution of the market.

Cosmetic Antioxidants Market: Competitive Landscape

The global cosmetic antioxidants market report includes several major companies, such as BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Barentz International BV, Kemin Industries, Inc., Vitae Caps S.A., and Eastman Chemical Company. These companies are playing a crucial role in the market by offering various antioxidant products and solutions to the cosmetic industry. They are constantly innovating and investing in R&D to provide sustainable and natural cosmetic solutions to meet the changing demands and preferences of consumers.

