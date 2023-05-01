Artificial Ventilators & Anesthesia Masks Market to Reach $ 14.84 Billion by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global artificial ventilators and anesthesia masks market was valued at USD 8.07 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 14.84 billion by 2032, with a projected revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period. The key driving factors behind the market growth include the rise in respiratory illnesses such as COPD, asthma, and pneumonia, and the growing elderly population worldwide.

The development of artificial ventilation technology and the increasing demand for more innovative, compact, and effective ventilation systems are also contributing to the market's expansion. For example, non-invasive ventilation devices are becoming increasingly popular due to their reduced infection risk and improved patient comfort. Additionally, the development of intelligent ventilation systems that can adjust ventilation parameters based on patient factors is contributing to revenue growth.

Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for anesthetic masks during surgical procedures, which is a significant driver for the artificial ventilators market. The demand for these masks is increasing with the rise in surgical operations, especially in developing countries. The creation of disposable anesthetic masks that reduce the risk of cross-contamination is also driving market growth.

However, the high cost of artificial breathing equipment and anesthetic masks remains a major challenge, which could restrain market revenue growth. The inability to operate these devices and masks by qualified personnel may also hinder revenue growth to some extent.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report provides an analysis of the global artificial ventilators and anesthesia masks market trends from 2019 to 2032. The report offers both historical data and forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional, and country level. For the purpose of the report, the global market has been segmented based on product type, end-use, and region.

The market has been segmented by product type outlook, which includes mechanical ventilators, non-invasive ventilators, and anesthesia masks. The report also covers end-use outlook, including hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The report provides regional outlook for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The report aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the market's current state and future growth potential. The analysis of market trends in each of the segments and sub-segments from 2019 to 2032 is provided to aid in understanding the market's trajectory. Additionally, the report provides insight into the competitive landscape of the market and factors driving market growth.

Overall, this report provides valuable information to businesses and investors looking to understand the artificial ventilators and anesthesia masks market's current and future trends and opportunities for growth.

Strategic development:

Medtronic has announced that its Puritan BennettTM 980 ventilation system will be launched in India in 2021. The ventilator has features like volume and pressure modes, automatic leak compensation, and built-in patient alarms that aim to provide improved support for critically ill patients.

In 2020, Getinge AB announced that its Flow-i Anesthesia System would be the first addition to its line of anesthesia machines. The system offers precise flow control, advanced ventilation modes, and an easy-to-use user interface.

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA also announced in 2020 that the Oxylog VE300+ ventilator would expand the company's range of ventilators. The ventilator offers features such as non-invasive breathing and integrated SpO2 monitoring to provide advanced support for critically ill patients.

Smiths Medical, Inc. announced the debut of its Pneupac® ventilator series in the U.S. market in 2020. The series has multiple models, from simple transport ventilators to sophisticated ICU ventilators.

Vyaire Medical, Inc. announced the introduction of the Bellavista 1000 ventilator to the European market in 2020. The ventilator has advanced ventilation modes, including non-invasive ventilation, volume control, and pressure support.

Competitive Landscape:

Other key players in the market include ResMed, Inc., Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. These companies are investing in research and development to develop innovative products to meet the rising demand for artificial ventilators and anesthesia masks, driven by increasing respiratory illnesses and the growing elderly population globally.

