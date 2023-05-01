Conductive Silicone Rubber Market Size is projected to reach USD 13.99 Billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8%

Reports And Data

The global conductive silicone rubber market size was USD 7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.99 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

The conductive silicone rubber market is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2032. The market size value was estimated to be USD 7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 13.99 Billion by 2032. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for conductive silicone rubber in various end-use sectors such as automotive, electronics, and healthcare. The demand for electrically conductive materials is also driving the growth of the market.

In the automotive industry, conductive silicone rubber is widely used, with rising demand for lightweight and durable materials, along with the trend of electric vehicles. The substance is used in various automotive products like sensors, switches, connectors, and seals. With the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and the need to minimize carbon emissions, revenue growth of the conductive silicone rubber market in the automotive sector is also on the rise.

In the electronics sector, the demand for conductive silicone rubber is expanding as a result of the increasing demand for electronic devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The applications of conductive silicone rubber in the electronics industry include shielding against Electromagnetic Interference (EMI), controlling temperature, and protecting circuit boards. The revenue growth of the market for conductive silicone rubber in the electronics sector is driven by the growing demand for high-performance electronic gadgets.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1273

Conductive Silicone Rubber Market: Segmentation

The increasing demand for conductive silicone rubber in a range of end-use sectors, including automotive, electronics, and healthcare, is driving the market's revenue growth. The rising need for electrically conductive materials in these sectors is a significant factor behind the growing demand for conductive silicone rubber.

The automotive industry is a key end-user of conductive silicone rubber, with its use being driven by the trend of electric vehicles and the growing demand for lightweight and durable materials. The substance is used in various products such as sensors, switches, connectors, and seals. The increasing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles and the need to minimize carbon emissions are also driving the revenue growth of the conductive silicone rubber market in the automotive sector.

The electronics sector is another significant end-user of conductive silicone rubber, with the market expanding due to the rising demand for electronic devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The applications for conductive silicone rubber in the electronics industry include shielding against Electromagnetic Interference (EMI), controlling temperature, and protecting circuit boards. The rising demand for high-performance electronic gadgets is driving the revenue growth of the conductive silicone rubber market in the electronics sector.

The conductive silicone rubber market is expected to be segmented by type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook in the report coverage. The report will provide insights into the market's growth factors, trends, competitive landscape, company ranking, and revenue forecast.

Request Inquiry before buying:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/1273

Conductive Silicone Rubber Market: Strategic Development

Several notable developments have taken place in the silicone industry in recent years. Dow Inc. introduced its DOWSIL™ EC-6601 Electrically Conductive Adhesive in 2021, which is a single-part adhesive that offers high reliability and strong bonding performance to meet the demands of the electronics industry. This adhesive is formulated to provide superior electrical conductivity, low modulus, and high elongation.

Elkem ASA, in 2020, acquired Polysil, a specialized manufacturer of silicone compounds based in the Netherlands. This acquisition aimed to broaden Elkem's product offerings and strengthen its position in the European silicone market.

In 2020, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. announced the development of a new conductive silicone rubber material for automotive applications. The material is designed for use in high-voltage applications such as electric vehicles, where it provides reliable electrical conductivity and high durability.

Conductive Silicone Rubber Market: Competitive Landscape

The global conductive silicone rubber market report features several major companies such as Wacker Chemie AG, Dow Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Elkem ASA, Reiss Manufacturing Inc., KCC Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., ACC Silicones Ltd., and Creative Materials Inc.

Request Customization of this Report:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1273

Browse Trending Reports:

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/flue-gas-desulfurization-market-to-reach-usd-3062-billion-by-2030-growing-concerns-for-sulfur-oxide-emission-2023-04-23?mod=search_headline

Bio-Lubricants Market

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bio-lubricants-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-51940-million-by-2030-reports-and-data-2023-04-22?mod=search_headline

Flare Gas Recovery System Market

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/flare-gas-recovery-system-market-to-reach-usd-167-billion-by-2030-research-study-by-reports-and-data-2023-04-23?mod=search_headline

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.