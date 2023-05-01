Coalescing Agent Market Will Reach USD 1.92 Billion in 2032, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.8%

Reports And Data

The global coalescing agent market size was USD 1.26 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.92 Billion in 2032

The global coalescing agent market was valued at USD 1.26 Billion in 2022 and is expected to increase to USD 1.92 Billion by 2032, with a forecasted revenue CAGR of 4.8%. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for adhesives, sealants, and paints and coatings across various end-use sectors, including construction, automotive, and furniture.

Coalescing agents are gaining popularity due to their ability to enhance the performance of aqueous coatings, adhesives, and sealants, which are replacing traditional solvent-based systems. This is primarily due to the stringent environmental regulations governing the use of solvents.

The building industry is one of the primary end-users of coalescing agents, with the demand being driven by the need for environmentally friendly and sustainable construction methods. The demand for coalescing agents is expected to grow in the coming years, particularly in emerging countries with rapid urbanization and industrialization.

The market is segmented by type outlook into hydrophilic and hydrophobic, and by application outlook into architectural and industrial. The regional scope of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report covers revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends in these segments.

Major players in the coalescing agent market have been launching new products to improve the performance of coatings and meet the growing demand for high-performance coatings across various end-use sectors. In 2021, the Arkema Group expanded its Rilsan polyamide 11 powder production capacity by 50% to cater to the rising demand for high-performance coatings in the automotive, aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

Similarly, in 2020, Solvay SA introduced Rhodoline WA-310P, a new coalescing agent that reduces drying time and enhances the film formation properties of waterborne coatings. BASF SE also launched a new coalescing agent, Joncryl ADR-7500, in 2019, which is designed to improve the film formation properties of waterborne coatings and reduce VOC emissions.

Dow Chemical Company introduced Ecosoya in 2018, which is a coalescing agent that enhances the film formation properties of waterborne coatings and reduces drying time. Additionally, in 2017, Eastman Chemical Company launched the Eastman Tetrashield protective resin system, a coalescing agent that enhances the durability and scratch resistance of coatings in the automotive, industrial, and consumer goods industries. These product launches have helped to boost the growth of the coalescing agent market and meet the increasing demand for high-performance coatings.

The global coalescing agents market is highly competitive, with the presence of numerous established players. Eastman Chemical Company, Arkema Group, and Dow Chemical Company are among the leading players in the market. Other major players include Solvay SA, Celanese Corporation, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Reichhold LLC, Lanxess AG, and OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

These players are primarily focusing on expanding their product portfolios and improving their market position through various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and product launches.

