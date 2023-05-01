Poe on OFWs in Sudan

As we welcome the arrival of the first batches of our OFWs from Sudan, we will continue to hope for the safe return of the remaining Filipinos in the conflict-torn area.

We laud the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers for acting quickly and working tirelessly in facilitating the passage of our OFWs to secure borders on their way home.

We trust that the government will continue to undertake all efforts to bring Filipinos to safety.

Mabuting lumikas na nang maaga upang mailayo na ang ating mga kababayang OFW sa panganib at mapanatag na ang kanilang mga pamilya.

We understand the need of our people

for better paying jobs, but it is also incumbent upon the government to constantly review its deployment policies to ensure the safety of our countrymen working abroad.

We also hope that support systems are in place to assist returning Filipinos find alternative jobs or livelihood here, or to undergo skills retooling or training if they wish to.

Mahalaga ang hanapbuhay, ngunit walang kapalit ang buhay at kaligtasan.