Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,077 in the last 365 days.

Poe on OFWs in Sudan

PHILIPPINES, May 1 - Press Release
April 30, 2023

Poe on OFWs in Sudan

As we welcome the arrival of the first batches of our OFWs from Sudan, we will continue to hope for the safe return of the remaining Filipinos in the conflict-torn area.

We laud the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers for acting quickly and working tirelessly in facilitating the passage of our OFWs to secure borders on their way home.

We trust that the government will continue to undertake all efforts to bring Filipinos to safety.

Mabuting lumikas na nang maaga upang mailayo na ang ating mga kababayang OFW sa panganib at mapanatag na ang kanilang mga pamilya.

We understand the need of our people

for better paying jobs, but it is also incumbent upon the government to constantly review its deployment policies to ensure the safety of our countrymen working abroad.

We also hope that support systems are in place to assist returning Filipinos find alternative jobs or livelihood here, or to undergo skills retooling or training if they wish to.

Mahalaga ang hanapbuhay, ngunit walang kapalit ang buhay at kaligtasan.

You just read:

Poe on OFWs in Sudan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more