SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA'S LABOR DAY MESSAGE

AS we celebrate the 121st Labor Day this year, we pay tribute to all Filipino workers here and abroad for their sacrifices and immeasurable contributions to our country's economic growth.

At sa Araw ng Paggawa, nais ko pong ipaalam sa mga manggagawang Pilipino na nakatakda ng talakayin ng Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development sa susunod na linggo, May 10, ang mga panukalang batas na magsasaayos at magtatakda ng dagdag-sahod para sa mga nasa pribado at iba't ibang sektor.

Hindi man naihabol ngayong taon kasabay ng pagdiriwang ng Labor Day ang panawagang legislated wage increase, makakaasa ang publiko na gugulong na sa Senado ang mga inihaing panukalang batas.

Kabilang dito ang panukalang pagrepaso sa umiiral na patakaran sa pagtaas ng minimum wage, pagbigay ng P150 across-the-board wage increase at pag-amyenda sa Wage Rationalization Act para taasan ang mga parusa sa mga hindi susunod sa mga itinakdang pagtaas, at pagsasaayos ng wage rates ng mga manggagawa.

We will not be remiss in our sworn duties in putting forth what needs to be done to uplift the lives of our kababayans who have suffered because of economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The best way to help our workers is to ensure that they have a secure and permanent job. Thus, there's a need to balance the needs of the workers with the capacity of the employers to ensure job preservation and job creation.

We will listen to the comments and inputs from the tripartite sectors: labor, employer, and government, and look forward to a mutually beneficial result for both workers and employers.