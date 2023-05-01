Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,135 in the last 365 days.

General Mills Recalls Certain All Purpose Flour Products

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that General Mills is recalling two, five and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with "better if used by" dates of March 27, 2024 and March 28, 2024. The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis, which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

Consumers should check their pantries and dispose of the products affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 800-230-8103.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella Infantis, a bacteria, often experience nausea, diarrhea, fever, and abdominal pains. Typically, symptoms start within six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

You just read:

General Mills Recalls Certain All Purpose Flour Products

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more