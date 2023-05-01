Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,006 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Ignition Coils for Engines (PTA-154)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an automotive technician and felt that with flashing lights atop coils, it would be much easier to pinpoint ignition system problems while also customizing the engine," said an inventor, from Salem, Ore., "so I invented the LOGIC COIL OVER PLUG ( L C O P). My design saves time when diagnosing problems and it would improve the look of the engine compartment."

The invention provides an improved design for ignition coils for gas-powered vehicle engines. In doing so, it offers an alternative to seeing a dull and lifeless engine when the hood is open. As a result, it enhances the appearance of the engine compartment. It also offers quick troubleshooting capabilities. The invention features a distinctive and eye-catching design that is easy to install so it is ideal for car enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PTA-154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-ignition-coils-for-engines-pta-154-301804399.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Ignition Coils for Engines (PTA-154)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more