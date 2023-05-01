Logically Announces New SaaS Security Solution

Leading MSSP Launches SaaS Alerts, Providing Real-Time Monitoring of Software Applications

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logically, one of the nation's leading managed security and IT service providers, today announced a partnership with SaaS Alerts and the launch of the specialized solution providing customers with constant, real-time monitoring of their Software-as-a-Service applications.

SaaS Alerts monitors tools like Microsoft Office, Salesforce, Dropbox, and Google Workspaces to detect potential threats in cloud applications. The automation tool identifies ongoing security threats and provides comprehensive alerting and responses across all applications. The result is a lowered risk of data breaches and customizable reporting that offers customers insights into security threats and patterns.

"As cyber threats continue to mount in today's digital age, the importance of application security cannot be overstated," said Buddy Pitt, Virtual Chief Security Officer at Logically. "SaaS applications carry a substantial risk due to the sensitive data they often contain, and ensuring that the flexibility and scalability they offer is paired with enhanced security, is paramount. SaaS Alerts offers threat detection, intelligent automation, and comprehensive alerting to do just that."

In addition, the data reports that SaaS Alerts provides are calibrated to empower organizations to gain insights into not only security threats but their patterns too. This, in turn, allows business leaders to take proactive measures against future disruptive incidents.

"We're thrilled to partner with Logically to help protect their customers' critical SaaS business applications," said Jim Lippie, CEO of SaaS Alerts. "Given the current threat landscape, it's more important than ever to ensure customers are protected from evolving security threats. We're excited to see how our partnership continues to evolve in the years to come."

To further underscore Logically's commitment to application security in today's digital landscape, Buddy Pitt, along with Logically's Chief Operating Officer Keith Johnson, hosted a webinar titled, "Fortify Your Defenses: Why Application Security is Crucial in Today's Digital Landscape," on April 26, which discussed data and business application security and how SaaS Alerts are a valuable weapon in the ongoing battle against data breaches.

"We're proud to launch SaaS Alerts at this critical moment where rapid risk mitigation matters most. It's yet another tool in our arsenal of products that ensures our customers receive best-in-class safety and security," said Johnson.

About Logically:

Logically is a leading national managed security and IT solution provider that helps organizations secure and support their businesses today, solve for tomorrow, and strategize for the future with cyber-first solutions. Our team of experts, including cybersecurity, engineering, networking, and cloud specialists, collaborate with customers to implement solutions that protect their assets, reduce risk, and optimize performance, end to end. Since 1999, we have made long-term relationships, customer service excellence, and purposeful innovation guiding principles to ensure customers have a trusted advisor at their side, helping them focus on their business, not the technology behind it.

