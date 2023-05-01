InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Carry-On Luggage (OCC-1661)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to provide travelers and other commuters with a convenient and hands-free area to store their beverages and other personal belongings, such as a cell phone, charger, or passport, while on the go," said an inventor, from Riverside, Calif., "so I invented the CARRY ON CADDY. My design may help reduce the stress of traveling."

The invention provides a convenient accessory for a piece of carry-on luggage. In doing so, it offers a hands-free way to carry beverages and other personal belongings. As a result, it increases organization and it helps to prevent dropped and lost items. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCC-1661, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

