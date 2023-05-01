Submit Release
NC Environmental Management Commission to Meet May 10 and 11

The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission (EMC) will meet Wednesday and Thursday, May 10 and 11, 2023 in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building at 512 N. Salisbury St, Raleigh. The public may attend in person or via remote access

 

Wednesday, May 10, 2023               Committee Meetings

Thursday, May 11, 2023                   Full Commission Meeting

 

Meeting information may be found at the Department of Environmental Quality’s Environmental Management Commission webpage. 

 

The Environmental Management Commission is responsible for adopting rules for the protection, preservation and enhancement of the state’s air, land and water resources. The commission oversees and adopts rules for several divisions of the Department of Environmental Quality, including the divisions of Air Quality; Energy, Mineral and Land Resources; Waste Management and Water Resources.

