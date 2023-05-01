British Author Dawn Bates Prepares to Take On North America In Up And Coming Book Tour
"Dawn is a woman who challenges mainstream narratives due to her incessant curiosity of life, and I for one am looking forward to her arriving in Canada for her book tour" ”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award Winning International Bestselling British Author Dawn Bates Re-releases Her Second Book ‘Walaahi: A First-Hand Account of Living Through the Egyptian Uprising and Why I walked Away from Islam’ Just Ahead of Her North American Book Tour Starting in Canada in Autumn 2023
Why would Bates consider re-releasing a book she wrote in just 7 days, which saw her become an International Bestseller on three continents only 7 days after she had finished writing it?
In 2011 the world watched as Egyptians rose up together for the first time in history to overthrow President Hosni Mubarak. With communication black outs, violent and bloody protests, police and army brutality, curfews, and fighter jet fly-bys, but for those living in Egypt, this was real life. Living through it all was British author Dawn Bates and her family.
It was during this time that Bates also chose to walk away from the Islamic religion and choose a different kind of faith and belief – the faith and belief in herself, something many authors do not have, especially if they are self-published authors.
“Being an author means you are an entrepreneur. And as an author we have to revisit our books, consider the feedback we’ve received on our product and decide whether the product in its current form is still viable. If it is, then it needs updating and re-leasing. Sadly, though many authors do not think like an entrepreneur, and so many self-published authors cut so many corners, even failing to get their work edited and a professional cover designed. Walaahi has great value, and is a must read in schools and universities, so it needed to be re-released. There was no question about it.”
A brave move some would say considering the average number of copies a book sells varies depending on the marketing activities authors and publishers are prepared to do. According to some statistics, the average book sells around 250 copies. Other data sources report the average book sells between 1,000 - 3,000 copies during its lifespan, with only 250-300 sold in the first year. Some reports state to be a best-seller, a book needs to sell a minimum of 5,000 copies per week, but it depends on many variables.
With more than 20 years entrepreneurial experience mentoring and coaching business leaders around the world, Bates became an author coach and developmental editor, who offers publishing services to those who wanted to share their own story, all in the hope of creating social change and highlighting human rights issues. “Choosing to combine my love of books, business and activism was the right choice for me, especially as I get to travel the world whilst I am writing”
Bates writes with a refreshing and engaging voice, including brilliantly funny anecdotes, tear jerking moments and with a heart worn on her sleeve; she is a voice of humanity, cultural diversity and inclusion that the world needs to hear from.
How will she be received in Canada and the United States when she arrives is anyone’s guess, especially as she is, by her own admittance ‘not the most tactful’. A woman who challenges mainstream narratives due to her incessant curiosity of life, who also says it likes she sees it and is always asking the questions of why certain events are happening, how can we do better and what needs to happen, she is one of the brave voices in the world.
With deep honest and openness, Walaahi highlights what life is really like in Egypt with its broken education system, sexual harassment by civilians and police thugs alike, dirty streets and corruption at every turn. This is life through the eyes of a white British Muslim who not only speaks Arabic, but understands the intricacies of the politics, the Islamic faith, the food and cultural nuances the world has never seen before.
Interwoven with the beauty of the country, the warmth of the people and the strong desire of the Egyptian people to better themselves and their country, Dawn takes us on an emotional rollercoaster ride through the paradoxes, wonderful aromas of delicious foods, toothless grins and shining eyes, relaxing quiet moments of felucca rides along the Nile, and the chaos of the Khan el-Khalili bazaar.
We discover the questions she asked herself as she walked away from Islam, and how cross-cultural love when transferred to a different setting truly impacts the children of mixed ethnicity and background. Where do the children belong? How do they feel about belonging? Especially in a world where nationalism and racism is still very much the order of the day – even after years of activism and awareness.
Walaahi is available for pre-order on e-book now and will be on full release on the 23rd May. To order copies visit https://geni.us/relentlessrebel
About Dawn Publishing: This British boutique publishing house specialises in changing the mainstream narratives through the art of literature. Titles published incorporate solo authors as well as a carefully chosen groups of individuals for a wide variety of anthologies in the realms of human rights, social change and cultural diversity.
Founder Dawn Bates is an international bestselling author, writer and author coach, who specialises in developing brand expansion strategies and global visions, underpinned with powerful leadership and profound truths.
She writes for various magazines, and when not travelling or sailing around the world, she appears on multiple media channels highlighting and discussing essential subjects in today's society.
All the titles published under the Dawn Publishing brand bring together the multi-faceted aspects of the world we live in and take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions while delivering mic dropping inspiration, motivation, and awakening. The books capture life around the world in all its rawness.
Discover more by visiting: https://dawnbates.com
