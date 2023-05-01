SWCRF Research Partnership Identifies Gut Microorganisms that Could Help Prevent and Treat Colorectal Cancer
This study has important public health implications, the authors’ investigation of microorganism interactions will pave the way to manipulate them more accurately in prevention and treatment of CRC.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study sheds new light on the development and treatment of colorectal cancer (CRC). The research, titled "Development and treatment of colorectal cancer: Insights from multi-kingdom microbiota," explores the role of microorganisms (bacteria, viruses, fungi, etc.) that live in the gut in preventing or increasing the risk of developing colon or rectal cancer.
— Dr. Samuel Waxman, SWCRF CEO and founder
The study published in the April 2023 edition of Aging and Cancer, by Wiley Publications in partnership with the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), found that changes in the microbiota can lead to inflammation and damage to the gut lining, which could eventually lead to cancer. However, researchers also point out that targeting the microbiota may lead to the development of novel medications to prevent and/or treat colorectal cancer.
Furthermore, researchers highlight that diet plays a vital role in regulating gut microbiota. In fact, study authors point to a meta-analysis which showed how a healthy diet – one including fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes, fish and other seafood, milk, and other dairy products, lowered the risk of CRC incidence. In contrast, a diet characterized by a high intake of red meat, processed meat, sugary beverages, refined sugars, and potatoes was associated with a higher risk.
“While colorectal cancer can occur in young adults, the risk increases as people age with the average age of diagnoses around 68 for men and 72 for women,” said Dr. Samuel Waxman, SWCRF CEO and founder. “This study has important implications for public health due to an increasing older population. I applaud the authors’ clever investigation of microorganism interactions, which will pave the way to manipulate them more accurately in the prevention and treatment of CRC.”
In 2023, an estimated 153,000 adults in the United States will be diagnosed with CRC. Worldwide, CRC is the third most diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death. However, colorectal cancer can often be successfully treated when found early.
Please follow this link to view the Study: Development and treatment of colorectal cancer: Insights from multi-kingdom microbiota: https://bit.ly/4287C71
About The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation:
The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram