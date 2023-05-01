Submit Release
Game Wardens Investigate Illegal Deer Shooting in Pomfret

The Vermont Warden Service is actively investigating an illegally shot deer in the town of Pomfret.

On April 26, game wardens responded to reports of an adult female deer (doe) shot out of season on Cloudland Road.  The doe was found alive and was euthanized due to its injuries.  A necropsy found that the doe had been pregnant with twin fawns.

As the investigation continues the Vermont Warden Service is asking the public for any information on this incident.

Tips can be sent to the Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks, at 802-722-4600, attn. Warden David Lockerby.  You may also provide information through the Operation Game Thief anonymous tip line at: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/hunt/hunting-regulations/operation-game-thief

