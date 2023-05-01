Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report & Forecast 2023-2028
Quantum computing is an area of computer science that focuses on building computer technology based on quantum theory ideas.SHRIDIAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Quantum Computing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Quantum Computing Market assessing the market based on its segments like offering, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/quantum-computing-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 393.3 Million
Forecast CAGR (2023-28): 28.8%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1798 Million
The services category is expected to hold a considerable part of the market based on its offerings. This is due to the increasing use of quantum computing as a service (QCaaS) in industries such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, defence, and banking, among others. Quantum computers are extremely quick and efficient, capable of doing calculations in milliseconds. As a result, they are widely employed in many businesses, particularly in the BFSI sector, to speed up procedures. Meanwhile, the market has benefited from the increased usage of this technology in optimisation, simulation, and machine learning applications in various end-use sectors to achieve optimal utilisation cost.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Quantum computing is an area of computer science that focuses on building computer technology based on quantum theory ideas. It is the use of quantum state collective features like superposition and entanglement to accomplish computation.
On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into:
System
Services
Based on application, the product can be segmented into:
Optimisation
Simulation
Machine Learning
Others
The industry finds its end use into:
Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals
Defence
BFSI
Energy and Power
Others
The report also covers regional market like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/quantum-computing-market
Market Trend
The global quantum computing business is being propelled forward by rising demand in a variety of end-user industries, including defence, financial services, and others. Rapid technical breakthroughs and a rising reliance of many industries on sophisticated computing technologies to solve complicated problems that even today’s most powerful supercomputers cannot handle are driving market expansion. Health and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy and electricity, and other growing sectors in emerging economies are all contributing considerably to the industry’s growth. The government’s increasing investments in quantum computing technology in order to develop improved solutions and expand their knowledge base related to the technology will accelerate the market growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Google Inc., and D-Wave Systems Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Insulin Pens Market: https://pashudhanjsnk.org/insulin-pens-market-report/
Gift Cards Market: https://articlezone24.com/2023/04/10/unlocking-the-lucrative-potential-of-the-gift-cards-market-trends-forecast-and-growth-opportunities/
Freeze-Dried Food Market: https://expostworld.com/freeze-dried-food-market-size-report/
Electric Scooters Market: https://arytimes.com/2023/04/12/riding-towards-a-green-future-electric-scooters-market-report/
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market: https://tech.sadadigital.com/unlocking-growth-potential-calcium-ammonium-nitrate-market-size-share-price-trends-and-forecast-2023-2028
Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market: https://fgtnews.com/hepatitis-e-diagnostic-tests-market-size-share-trends-and-forecast-2023-2028/
Phenolic Resin Market: https://www.newscognition.com/discover-the-latest-trends-and-forecast-for-the-phenolic-resin-market-industry-report-2023-2028/
Pest Control Market: https://www.newschronicles24.com/pest-control-market-size-2023-2028/
Cyber Security Market: http://watchonsite.com/cyber-security-market-report/
Battery Market: https://newsvilles.com/battery-market-report-2023-2028-size-share-price-trends-growth-industry-segmentation-and-forecast/
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Alex Parker
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other