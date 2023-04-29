Volunteers help a Dexter veteran and grandfather

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - A veteran from Dexter is getting some renovations done with help from Maine Veterans Project.

Gary Kinney is hoping to provide a loving home to his grandchildren and get them out of the foster care system.

Unfortunately, his home did not meet the standards the state requires and was unable to afford the costly renovations.

Maine Veterans Project heard about this and spread the word to local contractors that volunteered to get his home up to those standards.

Volunteers began work on the Dexter home Saturday morning.

”I thank everybody out there that’s got anything to do with this. I wasn’t to thank them all. As to do with my grandchildren... that’s what the main goal is, to get the grandchildren so they have a good place to stay and live for the rest of their little lives if they want to,” said the homeowner, Gary Kinney.

Around 20 volunteers made it out to the site to make this possible.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.