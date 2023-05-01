Proclamation – Historic Preservation Month – May 2023

WHEREAS, the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) is represented by a vast number of archaeological and historical sites, historic buildings, and landscapes that have been discovered and recorded through the CNMI, and;

WHEREAS, the preservation of the CNMI’s past for future generations is set on a foundation of public appreciation and understanding; and

WHEREAS, protection and preservation of these sites, buildings, and landscapes provide educational, scientific, and economic benefits for the CNMI citizens; and

WHEREAS, historic preservation is an effective tool for managing growth, revitalizing neighborhoods, fostering local pride, and maintaining community character while enhancing livability; and

WHEREAS, it is important to understand the role of history in our lives to appreciate the contributions made by individuals who preserve the heritage that shapes us as a people; and

WHEREAS, the Historic Preservation Office under the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs was created to educate the public about the disciplines of archaeology and historic preservation; and

WHEREAS, in fulfilling its mandates the Historic Preservation Office partners with other government agencies, private companies, archaeologists, historians, students, and private citizens in enhancing archaeology and historic preservation; and

WHEREAS, HPO wishes to celebrate and recognize CNMI residents who have spent precious time saving our historical sites, buildings, and landscapes in one endeavor or another throughout the years; and

WHEREAS, “PEOPLE SAVING PLACES” is the theme for the CNMI Historic Preservation Month, whereby Commonwealth Citizens shall recognize and celebrate the significance of our precious historic, archaeological, and cultural resources as a source of economic development, education, and identity; AND celebrate and recognize the people who have in one way or another, worked to save archaeological and historical sites, historic buildings, and landscapes that have been recorded throughout the CNMI; and

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DAVID M. APATANG, Acting Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and Laws of the Commonwealth, do hereby proclaim May 2023 as

HISTORIC PRESERVATION MONTH

I urge all residents to recognize the importance of historic preservation and work toward a greater understanding of our archaeological history and cultures.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand on this 1st day of May 2023.

/s/

DAVID M. APATANG

Acting Governor

###