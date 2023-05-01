Global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market to Reach USD 7.13 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Obesity Rates and Demand

Reports And Data

The global non-invasive fat reduction market size was USD 1.71 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.13 billion in 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Market was valued at USD 1.71 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.13 billion by 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing rates of obesity and the growing demand for pain-free and non-invasive fat reduction procedures. The demand for weight loss and fat reduction treatments is increasing due to changing lifestyles and diets that have led to a rise in obesity rates. Non-invasive procedures like cryolipolysis, ultrasound, and laser treatments are gaining popularity among patients due to their minimal downtime, no scarring, and no anesthesia requirements.

Furthermore, rising awareness regarding body aesthetics and physical appearance is boosting the demand for non-invasive fat reduction treatments. Consumers are looking for safe and effective treatments that provide them with natural-looking results without undergoing invasive surgeries. Advanced technologies also play a significant role in fueling the demand for non-invasive procedures, offering better and more precise outcomes.

However, the high cost of these procedures limits their widespread use, especially in developing countries, which impacts the growth of the market. Inconsistent outcomes due to differences in patient response to non-invasive fat removal methods and the influence of various factors, such as skin type, BMI, and fat distribution, also hinder market growth. Additionally, there are concerns about the long-term effects of non-invasive fat reduction techniques due to the lack of long-term studies on their safety and efficacy.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global market for body contouring devices is segmented by technology outlook and end-use outlook. The technology outlook includes cryolipolysis, ultrasound, low-level laser therapy, and other technologies. Cryolipolysis is a non-invasive technology that uses freezing temperatures to break down fat cells. This technology is commonly used in the treatment of submental fat, love handles, and belly fat. Ultrasound technology uses sound waves to disrupt fat cells, making them easier to remove from the body. Low-level laser therapy is a non-invasive technology that uses light energy to stimulate fat cells and encourage them to release stored fat. Other technologies used in body contouring devices include radiofrequency energy and infrared light.

The end-use outlook for body contouring devices includes hospitals, clinics, and spas & wellness centers. Hospitals are the largest end-users of body contouring devices. This is due to the increasing demand for body contouring procedures and the availability of advanced medical technologies in hospital settings. Clinics are another significant end-user of body contouring devices. These facilities offer a range of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, including body contouring, to patients. Spas & wellness centers are a growing end-user of body contouring devices. These facilities offer non-invasive body contouring treatments as part of their beauty and wellness services.

Strategic Development:

Syneron Candela, a global leader in medical aesthetic devices, introduced a new addition to its UltraShape Power platform in 2021 called the EON handpiece. This handpiece uses focused ultrasound technology to provide precise and efficient body contouring results for non-invasive fat reduction. Allergan plc. acquired Luminera, a privately held medical aesthetics company, in 2020, aimed at expanding Allergan's product portfolio in the non-invasive fat reduction market, specifically in the area of injectable fillers.

Cynosure, Inc. launched the SculpSure Submental non-invasive fat reduction platform in 2020, using laser technology to destroy fat cells in the submental area (double chin), offering patients a non-surgical alternative to liposuction. In 2019, BTL Industries Inc. received FDA clearance for its new Emsculpt device, which uses high-intensity electromagnetic waves to stimulate muscle contractions, resulting in increased muscle mass and decreased fat in targeted areas of the body.

Alma Lasers launched its Accent Prime platform in 2018, which uses a combination of ultrasound and radiofrequency technologies for selective fat cell destruction while also improving skin texture and elasticity. Candela Corporation launched its new non-invasive fat reduction platform, Profound Body, using radiofrequency technology to deliver precise and controlled heating to subcutaneous fat tissue, resulting in fat reduction and improved skin laxity.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for non-invasive fat reduction is highly competitive, with several major players vying for market share. These companies are actively engaged in product development, research and development, and strategic collaborations to expand their market presence. Allergan plc., Candela Corporation, Cynosure, Inc., ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc., and Sciton Inc. are some of the major players in this market.

Allergan plc. is one of the largest players in the global non-invasive fat reduction market, with a portfolio of products including CoolSculpting, a non-invasive fat reduction treatment. Candela Corporation offers a range of aesthetic devices, including laser systems for body contouring. Cynosure, Inc. offers a range of aesthetic treatments, including SculpSure, a non-invasive body contouring treatment. ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allergan plc. and offers CoolSculpting, a non-invasive fat reduction treatment. Sciton Inc. offers a range of aesthetic treatments, including laser systems for body contouring. BTL Industries Inc., Alma Lasers, Syneron Medical Ltd., and Fotona d.o.o. are other major players in the market.

The competitive landscape of the non-invasive fat reduction market is expected to remain intense in the coming years. Companies are expected to continue investing in research and development to develop new and innovative products. Partnerships and collaborations with other companies and research organizations are also expected to drive growth in the market. In addition, the increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures is expected to drive the growth of the market.

