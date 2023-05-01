Global Roadside Drug Testing Devices Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the Forecast Period

Reports And Data

Rising accident rates as a result of alcohol and drug consumption, stringent government regulations and supportive policies

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global roadside drug testing devices market was valued at USD 445.1 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The increasing number of accidents due to drug and alcohol consumption, strict government regulations, and supportive policies, along with advancements in drug testing equipment, are major drivers of the market's growth.

The drug testing equipment industry is witnessing the integration of various technologies for faster and better results. For example, Cannabix Technologies Inc. developed a Contactless Alcohol Breathalyzer (CAB) in October 2022, which is designed for businesses and automobiles. The company has created several CAB versions, including ones that can be fixed on walls or installed inside a car. Major companies are also undertaking strategic initiatives, such as innovative product launches and updates to existing product lines.

On 5 May 2020, Psychemedics Corporation launched a vaping panel that is designed to detect the use of marijuana, Cannabidiol (CBD), and nicotine. This test allows for the identification of the consumption of these substances through various methods, including smoking or using electronic cigarettes. Hair testing, which has a 90-day lookback window for drug consumption, offers several advantages over other testing procedures.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/2588

Segments Covered in the Report

The global roadside drug testing devices market is segmented based on device type, application, substance, sample type, end-use, and regional outlook. In terms of device type, the market is categorized into breathalyzers, intoxilyzers, and alcosensor III or IV. The application outlook includes fuel cell, semiconductor oxide sensor, infrared (IR) spectroscopy, and others.

Based on substance outlook, the market is divided into alcohol and drugs, including amphetamine, cocaine, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), opioids, benzodiazepines, and others. The sample type outlook covers saliva, breath, sweat, urine, and others. The end-use outlook includes highway police, drug enforcement agency, bars and restaurants, and others.

The regional outlook of the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The increasing number of accidents caused by drug and alcohol consumption, strict government regulations, and supportive policies, along with advancements in drug testing equipment, are major drivers of the market's growth.

Breathalyzer, intoxilyzer, and alcosensor III or IV are the major device types in the market, while fuel cell, semiconductor oxide sensor, and infrared (IR) spectroscopy are the major application types. Alcohol and drugs, including amphetamine, cocaine, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), opioids, benzodiazepines, and others, are the major substances tested for in the market.

Saliva, breath, sweat, and urine are the major sample types, while highway police, drug enforcement agency, bars and restaurants, and others are the major end-users. The market is segmented regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/roadside-drug-testing-devices-market

Strategic development:

The market for roadside drug testing devices is witnessing various strategic developments, such as product launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. Key players in the industry are focused on expanding their product portfolios and improving their existing product lines.

For instance, in October 2022, Cannabix Technologies Inc. developed a Contactless Alcohol Breathalyzer (CAB) for businesses and automobiles, which is designed to improve safety. The company has created several CAB versions, including ones that can be fixed on walls or installed inside a car.

Similarly, on 5 May 2020, Psychemedics Corporation launched a vaping panel that is designed to detect the use of marijuana, Cannabidiol (CBD), and nicotine. The test can identify the consumption of these substances through various methods, including smoking or using electronic cigarettes.

In addition, major companies in the industry are forming partnerships and collaborations to expand their reach and improve their products. For example, in October 2021, Abbott Laboratories partnered with Banyan Biomarkers Inc. to develop point-of-care diagnostic tests for traumatic brain injuries and concussions.

Mergers and acquisitions are also prevalent in the industry, with companies looking to expand their capabilities and product offerings. In January 2022, Quest Diagnostics acquired True Health Diagnostics LLC, a diagnostic laboratory services company that offers tests for drug and alcohol addiction.

Overall, the market for roadside drug testing devices is witnessing various strategic developments aimed at expanding product portfolios, improving existing products, and expanding into new regions and markets.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for roadside drug testing devices is highly competitive and is dominated by a few key players. These major companies have a significant market presence, brand recognition, and established distribution networks. They invest heavily in research and development to produce innovative products, stay ahead of the competition, and expand their market share.

Some of the major companies operating in the global market include Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp., American Screening Corporation, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Intoximeters, Lifeloc Technologies, Inc., AK GlobalTech Corp., Oranoxis, Mavand Solutions GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. These companies are focused on various strategic initiatives, such as innovative product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions, to stay competitive in the market.

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp. is a leading company in the market and offers a range of breathalyzers and drug testing devices. American Screening Corporation, Inc. is another key player that provides a variety of drug testing solutions, including urine and saliva tests, to various industries. Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company that offers a range of diagnostic products, including drug testing equipment. Drägerwerk AG & Co.

KGaA is a German company that produces a range of medical and safety equipment, including drug testing devices. Intoximeters is a leading manufacturer of breath testing equipment for law enforcement agencies, government agencies, and workplace testing programs.

The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, and major companies are likely to continue investing in research and development and strategic initiatives to maintain their position in the market.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2588

In conclusion, the global is roadside drug testing devices market highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

Browse More Reports:

Vulvodynia Market: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vulvodynia-market

Alagille Syndrome Market: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/alagille-syndrome-market

Bone Resorption Treatment Market: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bone-resorption-treatment-market

Ependymoma Treatment Market: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ependymoma-treatment-market

Sanfilippo Treatment Market: @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sanfilippo-treatment-market