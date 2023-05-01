Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices Market to Reach USD 2.0 Billion by 2032

The global actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market size was USD 1.09 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.0 billion in 2032

NEWYORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Actigraphy Sensors and Polysomnography Devices Market had a size of USD 1.09 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a revenue CAGR of 7% during the forecast period to reach USD 2.0 billion in 2032. Actigraphy sensors are non-invasive wearable technologies used to track activity levels and movement during sleep to collect data on sleeping habits. The increasing prevalence of sleep disorders worldwide, particularly in industrialized countries, is driving demand for actigraphy sensors. On the other hand, polysomnography devices are diagnostic tools used in sleep medicine to record various physiological data during sleep.

The rising incidence of sleep apnea is driving demand for polysomnography devices. The market's revenue growth is also expected to be driven by the development of innovative sleep monitoring devices with improved precision, real-time monitoring, and remote access features. Furthermore, government initiatives to raise public awareness of sleep disorders and their early detection and treatment are expected to fuel demand for these devices. However, high device costs, the absence of reimbursement policies for sleep monitoring devices, and competition from inexpensive smartphone-based sleep tracking applications may limit market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global sleep monitoring devices market is segmented by product type into actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices. Actigraphy sensors are non-invasive devices that monitor and record the movement of the body to estimate sleep-wake cycles. Polysomnography devices, on the other hand, are invasive devices that monitor various physiological parameters, including brain waves, eye movements, heart rate, and muscle activity, to diagnose sleep disorders.

The market is also segmented by end-use into hospitals, sleep clinics, and homecare settings. Hospitals are expected to hold a significant share of the market, owing to the availability of advanced technologies and trained medical professionals. Sleep clinics are also expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to the increasing number of patients seeking medical assistance for sleep disorders. Homecare settings are expected to emerge as a potential segment, owing to the increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring and the development of portable devices.

The market is highly competitive, with several players operating in the market, including Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Medtronic Plc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Compumedics Limited, BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce innovative products that provide better patient outcomes. They are also focusing on expanding their market presence through mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Strategic Development:

Market players in the actigraphy sensors and polysomnography devices market are constantly seeking ways to differentiate their products and gain a competitive advantage. Here are some recent strategic advances made by key players:

In 2021, Philips Healthcare launched the DreamStation Go, a portable and lightweight sleep apnea therapy device with auto-adjusting technology that adapts to a patient's sleep needs throughout the night. ResMed introduced the AirFit P30i nasal pillows mask in 2020, which is designed to fit sleep apnea patients comfortably and unobtrusively with a top-of-the-head connection that allows for free movement during sleep.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare announced the release of the F&P EvoraTM nasal mask for sleep apnea treatment in 2020, featuring a simple design that provides a snug fit and reduces the risk of leaks and pressure points. Compumedics launched the SomfitTM sleep tracking device in 2019, which uses actigraphy sensors to track sleep patterns and provide insights on sleep quality. The device is compact, lightweight, and worn comfortably on the wrist.

Competitive Landscape:

The global sleep apnea devices market is highly competitive, with several key players striving to retain their market share through strategies such as product innovation and partnerships. The market is dominated by large medical device companies such as Philips Healthcare, ResMed, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. These companies offer a broad range of sleep apnea devices and accessories, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, masks, and humidifiers.

Philips Healthcare, the largest player in the market, is known for its innovative sleep apnea solutions such as the DreamStation platform and the DreamWear mask. ResMed, another major player, specializes in the development of advanced sleep apnea treatment devices such as the AirSense 10 AutoSet and the AirFit N30i mask. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is known for its innovative nasal masks and humidifiers.

Other notable players in the market include Compumedics, Nihon Kohden, Medtronic, General Electric, Draeger Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Embla Systems LLC. These companies offer a range of products and services for sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment, including sleep monitoring devices and ventilators.

