Enteral Feeding Formulas Market to Surge at 6% CAGR by 2032, Fueled by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The global enteral feeding formulas market size was USD 7.42 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6 % during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market is expected to witness a rapid revenue CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, with a market size of USD 7.42 billion in 2022. The market growth is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders that require enteral feeding, as well as the increasing number of elderly people. Enteral feeding formulas are used to provide food to patients who have oral intake problems and are unable to consume food through the mouth, which is usually delivered through a tube that reaches directly to the stomach or small intestine of the patient.

The growing geriatric population, which is more prone to chronic conditions that require enteral feeding, is expected to increase the demand for enteral feeding formulas. Additionally, the development of novel formulations that are easier to administer and provide better nourishment is driving market revenue growth. Manufacturers are creating formulas to deliver specific nutrients needed to treat medical disorders.

However, the high cost of enteral feeding formulas, risk of infection associated with enteral feeding, and the availability of alternative therapies, such as parenteral nutrition, may hinder market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global enteral feeding formulas market is categorized by product type, including standard formula, disease-specific formula, and blenderized formula. Standard formula is a formula that contains all necessary nutrients in proper amounts, intended for patients who have normal digestion and are able to tolerate different types of food. On the other hand, disease-specific formulae are formulated to meet the specific nutrient requirements of patients suffering from chronic conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, and other diseases. Such formulae are usually prescribed by healthcare professionals to meet the nutritional needs of these patients. Blenderized formula is another type of formula that is made by blending whole foods to meet the nutritional requirements of patients who cannot tolerate commercial formulae or have a more complex disease condition.

The market is also categorized by distribution channel, including hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospitals are the major distribution channel for enteral feeding formulae. These formulae are usually prescribed by healthcare professionals and provided to patients during their hospital stay or upon discharge. Retail pharmacies are another important distribution channel for enteral feeding formulae, where patients can purchase formulae with a prescription from their healthcare provider. With the advent of e-commerce and increasing adoption of digital platforms, online pharmacies have also emerged as a significant distribution channel for enteral feeding formulae, allowing patients to purchase formulae from the comfort of their homes.

Strategic Development:

Nestle Health Science acquired the majority stake in Vital Proteins, a prominent US collagen supplement company, on February 21st, 2022, for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition was intended to expand Nestle's range of nutritional products and reinforce its position in the enteral feeding formulas market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global enteral feeding formulas market is a fiercely competitive landscape with numerous players operating in the market. Nestle Health Science, Abbott Laboratories, Fresenius Kabi, Danone Nutricia, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Microlife Corporation, Vitaflo International Ltd., and Real Food Blends are some of the major companies in the global enteral feeding formulas market.

Nestle Health Science is a leading company in the market, with a broad range of enteral feeding formulas and nutritional products. Abbott Laboratories is another major player, offering a variety of feeding formulas and nutritional supplements that cater to a diverse patient population. Fresenius Kabi and Danone Nutricia are also significant players, with a vast portfolio of feeding formulas and a focus on research and development to improve the nutritional value of their products.

Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Microlife Corporation, Vitaflo International Ltd., and Real Food Blends are other companies operating in the market, each with their own unique strengths and product offerings.

To remain competitive in the enteral feeding formulas market, companies must focus on innovation and product development, expanding their product portfolios, and enhancing their distribution networks. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a growing geriatric population, and rising healthcare expenditures. As such, companies that can develop formulas that cater to the specific needs of patients and healthcare providers stand to gain a significant share of the market.

