Church of Scientology Hosts Massive Fair to Celebrate the End of Ramadan

Eid-al Fitr festival hosted by the Church of Scientology on L. Ron Hubbard Way celebrates the culture and traditions of the Bangladesh community.

Some 1,250 guests attended the festival hosted for the Los Angeles Bangladesh community.

There were stalls featuring traditional clothing and jewelry.

Artists painted intricate henna “tattoos” on nails, hands and arms.

The aroma of Bangladeshi delicacies filled the air.

Some 1,250 guests gathered on L. Ron Hubbard Way in East Hollywood for a Bangladeshi street fair marking the end of Islam’s holiest month.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music and dancing, silk saris in brilliant colors, and the delicious aromas and flavors of exotic foods signaled something unique was happening in East Hollywood last weekend.

More than 1,250 guests from the Los Angeles Bangladesh community gathered on L. Ron Hubbard Way for an Eid-al Fitr celebration. The holiday is a day of joy and blessing that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the month when Muslims fast each day from dawn to dusk.

Bangladeshi food stalls lined the street, along with those offering traditional clothing and jewelry. There were also booths where artists painted intricate, delicate patterns in henna on the nails, hands and arms of those gathered for the festival.

The strains of traditional music merged with conversations and laughter, creating a bright holiday atmosphere late into the night.

Los Angeles is a county known for cultural diversity, with residents from some 140 nationalities speaking more than 80 different languages. L.A. Scientologists believe in the importance of preserving and honoring the languages, traditions and heritage of the many cultures that call Los Angeles home.

One reason they host events like this is to support the human rights of these communities including Article 27 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which states, “Everyone has the right freely to participate in the cultural life of the community, to enjoy the arts and to share in scientific advancement and its benefits,” and article 18, freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

“At the Church of Scientology, we love to support activities that promote religious diversity, uplift the community, and keep culture and tradition alive,” said Susanna Kaneer, public affairs director for the Scientology Churches of Greater Los Angeles.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

An episode of Inside Scientology featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special program when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the Scientology Network in 2018. This episode is available at Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

