Liu Shiming Art Foundation Presents Scholarship at University of Hawaii at Manoa's Awards Ceremony
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Liu Shiming Art Foundation proudly announced this year's recipient of the Liu Shiming Scholarship at the Otherside 2023 Awards Ceremony of the Department of Art and Art History at the University of Hawaii at Manoa(UHM) on April 23rd, 2023. The event also marked the beginning of the partnership between the foundation and the university. The recipient was recognized alongside other exceptional students in the field of arts.
( Liu Shiming Art Foundation's advisory board member, Andy Sewer, along with Liu Wei, the son of the late Chinese sculptor Liu Shiming, presented the award to Mari J. Matsuda)
The Liu Shiming Art Foundation's advisory board member, Andy Sewer, along with Liu Wei, the son of the late Chinese sculptor Liu Shiming, presented the award to Mari J. Matsuda, the first Liu Shiming scholarship recipient at UHM. The foundation representatives expressed their delight in witnessing the creativity of all art students at the university, as well as recognized Matsuda as a remarkable individual bridging the worlds of legal scholarship and visual arts.
Dr. Peter Arnade, the Dean of the College of Arts, Language & Letters of the university emphasized that Liu Shiming Art Foundation aligns perfectly with the university's historical orientation and commitment to the arts, especially East Asian and Chinese art. The university prides itself on being statistically the most diverse major public university in the US, and the scholarship from the foundation helps deepen their commitment to the arts while acknowledging the importance of Liu Shiming as a figure in East Asian and Chinese art. The university has a long and deep tradition in East Asian studies, including the Center for Chinese Studies, and the Liu Shiming Art Foundation adds to that depth in an important way.
The Liu Shiming Art Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 2021 in New York to preserve the works of acclaimed Chinese artist Liu Shiming, to advance the global discourse surrounding the arts, history, and culture, as well as support young and emerging artists and students. The foundation aims to foster a sense of multiculturalism by supporting artists to use their power to create art that transcends time or place. The partnership between the Liu Shiming Art Foundation and the University of Hawaii at Manoa marks an exciting new chapter for arts education at the university.
