Automobile and Motorcycle Accident Injury in Brevard County Florida
Auto accidents are a sad fact of life. In the U. S., there are more than 5 million accidents each year, causing more than 46,000 deaths. If one is in an auto accident, they immediately need to take what actions they can to help their legal case. There are also many things that should not be done. Here are a few auto or motorcycle accident tips on what NOT to do after a crash:
Do not downplay any injury.
If a leg is hurt, do not hesitate to say so. If there is a back injury – say so. Many injuries take days or weeks to cause pain or make it hard to move. One can have a serious injury to the spinal cord, experience slight or even no symptoms, and then suddenly, days later, be unable to get out of bed.
Do not make statements such as “I am drunk,” “I was on my cell phone,” “It is all my fault,” and “I am not hurt.”
If in an auto accident, one may be stunned or even have a concussion without knowing. Try not to make statements that may damage or destroy a car accident case.
Do not dispose of the vehicle.
The vehicle itself may have a defect that caused the accident. Defects in the car’s tires, steering, or brakes can cause accidents without one even being aware of the defect. Also, the vehicle’s condition can tell investigators the speed, direction, and force exerted on the vehicle. Law enforcement conducts their investigation, but it can be beneficial to have an experienced auto accident investigator go over the car with a fine-tooth comb in a serious auto accident.
Do not try to settle the case without the help of an experienced, aggressive attorney.
The insurance company employs tough professionals. Their job is to pay as little settlement money as possible. One of the best ways is to offer a full settlement agreement shortly after the accident. One may be tempted to take the money right away. If the settlement is fair, it will still be available after speaking to an experienced car crash accident attorney and being seen by a doctor. If a low settlement offer is accepted, rights to any further recovery are usually waived.
CONTACT A BREVARD COUNTY AUTO ACCIDENT ATTORNEY RIGHT AWAY.
If one has been injured in a car crash, an experienced personal injury attorney will usually come to the injured's home or medical care facility. If someone has suffered an injury from a car crash in or near Brevard County, consult with an experienced law firm. For an auto accident injury case, there is usually no attorney fee or other charge of any kind if there is no recovery.
