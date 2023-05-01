Making Dreams Come True: Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Announces New Franchise Owners for Concord, California
Linda Saelee & Saw Saechao will be taking over the brand’s ultra popular Concord, California location within the Sunvalley Mall
The newest franchise partners bring an exciting combination of experience to the brand.
They are the perfect fit for this. We are thrilled to hand the reins to one of our most popular locations to Linda and Saw. It couldn't be anyone else,”CONCORD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Hawaiian™ Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas and Dole Soft Serve®, grace the menu of the one and only Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®, a premiere poke franchise quickly sweeping the nation. The newest deal for the brand comes from Big Dreams, LLC owned by Linda Saelee & Saw Saechao who will be taking over the brand’s ultra popular Concord, California location within the Sunvalley Mall.
The newest announcement is being shared just after other positive news and updates were released from the brand. In other amazing locations, one can enjoy the brand's delicious menu at the International Market Place in Waikiki, Hawai‘i, City Creek Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, Pennzoil Place in Houston, Texas, and the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California to name a few.
The duo, a married couple of over two decades, is thrilled for the opportunity to put their hard-earned knowledge and experience to work for a family-oriented brand that exudes the Spirit of Aloha and strives to ‘Bring Affordable Poke Bowls to the Masses’. The new franchisees were awarded the transfer of ownership for the Concord location due to their embodiment of that very same Spirit of Aloha and focus on real Ohana, according to Fen Reyes, Founder and CEO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®.
Saelee was born in Sacramento, California and, at 5 years old, moved to the Bay Area. Throughout her youth, she had dreamed of one day owning a business and was eager to make the world a better place, said Saelee. As she grew, she wanted to find a way to have two worlds — to be a successful business owner and a wife and mother of a large family. Her persistence and perseverance have paid off.
Saelee began her journey in management within the food and retail industry over 24 years ago and brings extensive experience from the premiere leader in Coffee — Starbucks — where she worked to drive and develop new business. She has received multiple awards and recognitions throughout the years for her on-point management skills and utilizes a hands-on management style that has made her a great fit for Uncle Sharkii, said Fen.
“We’ve seen Linda’s track record of success, including a Presidential Award as a Area Sales Manager from one of her past jobs and a customer service award from a well known retail company, plus her leadership success at Starbucks and record-breaking sales numbers for all of the stores she has ever managed in the F & B and Retail Industry. She is a fantastic leader, and our team is proud to have her aboard,” stated Fen.
Like Saelee, Saechao firmly believes that family is one of the most important things in life which is in line with the company values of Uncle Sharkii. Saechao has always valued hard work and family, he said. Growing up in Thailand, he moved to the United States at the age of 7 to the Bay Area and has been in the area ever since. Saechao had to learn to adapt to the fast world of the American lifestyle, all while helping his non-English-speaking parents keep up in their new country. He has dedicated over 25 years of his life to supervising positions in warehouses, construction, and maintenance all while raising a family with his wife.
Despite both having a wealth of knowledge in their own careers, Saechao and Saelee have always dreamed of owning their own business. Two decades and four beautiful children later, that dream has finally become a reality when they discovered Uncle Sharkii, a brand that fits with their lifestyle, values, and passion for ownership. For this reason, Fen saw fit to transfer the company’s very first store in Concord to have the pair continue its legacy.
"They are the perfect fit for this. We are thrilled to hand the reins to one of our most popular locations to Linda and Saw. It couldn't be anyone else," said Fen.
This eagerness is shared by both franchise partners who are excited to begin their journey with their newest location. “It has been a long time coming and everything happens for a reason,” stated Saechao.
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® is continuing its aggressive franchise rollout throughout the nation. The brand is seeking franchisees like Saechao and Saelee who share a passion for the values of Ohana, hard work, and their delicious Signature Hawaiian® Poke. Franchisees gain several perks within their ownership agreement, including marketing guidance, customizable collateral, social media strategies, hands-on support from the Uncle Sharkii HQ team, and collaborative efforts from other franchisees.
The company’s model doesn’t need an expensive hood or chefs, plus all of the recipes are extremely simple while packing a powerful flavor punch. Opportunities are available throughout the nation and include a discount for first responders and the military. To learn more about the Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® franchise opportunity, visit www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com.
ABOUT UNCLE SHARKII POKE BAR®
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® (www.unclesharkii.com) is a healthy Hawaiian fast-food franchise featuring its Signature Hawaiian® Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, & Dole Soft Serve®. The brand was founded in 2018 during an overseas family gathering when the founders’ daughter, Melody, was gifted a plush shark by an uncle she had never met before. The bond was instantaneous and sealed by celebration over boba milk tea, fried snacks, and ice cream. The founders coined the name Uncle Sharkii and adhere to an authentic focus on Ohana “family” culture with the mission of offering a streamlined healthy menu for the family on the go — Poke Bowls Made Simple™.
Uncle Sharkii stands firm as one of the only national poke brands to be curated by a local born and raised founder who grew up eating, breathing, and living all the paradisiacal essence that Hawai‘i represents. Poke originated from Hawai‘i as a snack for fishermen.
Currently Uncle Sharkii has open locations in the heart of Hawai‘i, California, Utah, and Texas with signed locations in Arizona & Nevada. The brand touts itself as one of the fastest growing quick service restaurants serving Hawaiian poke today. With low startup costs, quicker return on investment, comprehensive training, a simple menu, and a sense of community, Uncle Sharkii aims to revolutionize the Hawaiian poke industry from inspiration to reality.
The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. (United States) and internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information at www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com. Or follow Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.
