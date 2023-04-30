GO Webinar “Close Like a Pro” Tips from Eric and Marina Worre
EINPresswire.com/ -- During a recent webinar hosted by GO Global, Eric and Marina Worre shared valuable strategies and techniques that can help individuals become more successful at closing calls. Eric Worre is a renowned professional and author of several best-selling books, while Marina Worre is a coach and speaker with over two decades of experience in the industry. Together, they have helped numerous individuals achieve their full potential and personal goals through their teachings and mentorship.
One of the strategies that Eric and Marina shared was to start by asking the prospect what they liked best about the presentation. This approach helps to gauge the prospect's level of interest and identify any concerns they may have.
The next step is to ask the prospect to rate their confidence level on a scale of 1-10. This question is critical in understanding their perspective and identifying any objections or concerns they may have.
Another important question to ask is about their goal for monthly part-time income, which helps to identify their future goals and motivation. The amount of time they can commit to achieving their goal is also crucial, as it helps to establish their level of commitment and availability.
Additionally, determining the number of months they can work towards their goal helps to establish a timeline for achieving their objective. The final question to ask is whether the prospect would take action if shown the results, which helps to encourage them to make a decision.
Nader Poordeljoo and A.K. Khalil also introduced their upcoming educational trips during the webinar, which provide a unique opportunity for individuals to expand their knowledge and grow their business while experiencing different cultures and destinations.
