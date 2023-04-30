Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Carvana Logistics, LLC, Alleging Failure to Provide Proper Meal & Rest Breaks

Carvana Logistics, LLC allegedly did not provide employees meal and rest breaks, as required by California labor laws. This, allegedly, resulted in missed meal period overtime wages for employees.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (PRWEB) April 30, 2023

The Sacramento employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action complaint alleging that Carvana Logistics, LLC violated the California Labor Code. The Carvana Logistics, LLC class action lawsuit, Case No. S-CV-0050279, is currently pending in the Placer County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the Complaint, the company's non-exempt employees were allegedly unable to take off-duty meal breaks due to their rigorous work schedules. California labor laws require an employer to provide an employee required to perform work for more than five (5) hours during a shift with, a thirty (30) minute uninterrupted meal break prior to the end of the employee's fifth (5th) hour of work and a second uninterrupted meal break when employees are required to work ten (10) hours. The Complaint claims that the company did not provide their employees who forfeited meal breaks additional compensation.

The Complaint further claims Carvana Logistics, LLC failed to pay employees their accurate sick pay wages, which violates California Labor Code Section 246. Employees routinely earned non-discretionary incentive wages which increased their regular rate of pay. However, when paid sick pay wages, it was allegedly paid at the base rate of pay rather than the higher regular rate of pay.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Carvana Logistics, LLC call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

***THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT***

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/employment_law_attorneys_at_blumenthal_nordrehaug_bhowmik_de_blouw_llp_file_suit_against_carvana_logistics_llc_alleging_failure_to_provide_proper_meal_rest_breaks/prweb19307141.htm