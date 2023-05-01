Fire Watcher Roles and Responsibilities
What is a fire watcher?
NFPA Standard LS.01.02.01 requires facilities to provide protection for occupants. During times of maintenance or construction, a fire watcher must be initiated to notify the fire department.
Fire watch requirements can include a group of dedicated staff continually patrolling the worksite or particular areas of a building for signs of fire.
As part of the fire watch duties, the fire watch staff must notify the fire department or other emergency response group, document when that notification takes place, and record the times the fire watch staff conducts rounds. The following details the role and responsibilities.
A fire watch has the following basic responsibilities:
- Keep an eye out for fire hazards in the workplace while other employees are working.
- Follow safety permit conditions and requirements.
- Ensure that flammable materials are kept away from ignition sources.
- Extinguish the fire immediately or activate a fire alarm.
- Call 911 or the emergency alarm number in case of an emergency.
- Stop operations when any hazardous conditions are identified.
Additional duties expected of a fire watcher:
- Ensure employees are aware of where firefighting equipment is located.
- Communicate constantly.
- Maintain visual and verbal contact with other employees as much as possible.
- Check the entire work area before and during each shift for flammable liquids or vapors.
- Always be ready to operate fire extinguishers, hydrants, fixed monitors, and hose carts.
- If you must leave the job site, stop the work and tell workers that you are on standby.
- Make sure all firefighting equipment is returned to the original location when all operations have been completed. Do not leave the worksite until you are certain there are no hot sparks, burning embers, or other fire hazards.
When it comes to needing a fire watch, who should you trust?
A professional attendant safety watcher team understands that business owners may be reluctant to trust an external expert on their premises. Many assume that their teams are familiar with the premises and are, therefore, best suited to identify fire hazards.
However, a fire watch is a specialist role that requires training. In welding, hot works, and other environments containing highly combustible materials. Dedicated professional safety watcher services are trained to conduct fire watch duties, and as a result, businesses do not have to rely on their own staff to perform these duties.
Certified, trained professionals possess the composure to competently confront emergency scenarios. They have an unwavering attitude that can keep workers safe from a fire.
