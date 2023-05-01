Global Tomosynthesis Market to Reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer

Reports And Data

The global tomosynthesis market size was USD 1.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 12.5%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Tomosynthesis Market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion. However, it is expected to grow significantly and reach USD 3.6 billion in 2032, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include the increasing prevalence of breast cancer, an aging population, and advancements in medical imaging technology.

Breast cancer is becoming more common globally due to various reasons such as radiation exposure, a sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy eating habits. Tomosynthesis, which offers more precise diagnosis through three-dimensional imaging, is a critical technique for detecting breast cancer. Therefore, rising incidence of breast cancer is expected to drive market revenue growth.

The aging population is also a significant factor driving market growth, as the elderly are more prone to chronic illnesses like cancer. With the increasing number of seniors in the coming years, there will be a high demand for tomosynthesis and other medical imaging techniques.

The development of medical imaging technology, particularly digital tomosynthesis, has revolutionized medical imaging and is driving market growth. This technology offers greater accuracy and image quality, leading to better diagnosis and lower risks of false positives and unnecessary biopsies.

Government programs aimed at raising awareness of breast cancer and providing healthcare access also drive market growth. For example, in the United States, the Affordable Care Act mandates that mammography screenings for women over 40 be covered by health insurance providers. Such initiatives are expected to increase the demand for tomosynthesis.

Despite the market growth, several obstacles can hinder market revenue growth, such as the high cost of tomosynthesis technology, particularly for smaller healthcare facilities. Another challenge is the shortage of qualified healthcare workers trained in tomosynthesis in some areas.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The tomosynthesis market can be categorized by product type into 2D and 3D tomosynthesis. The 2D tomosynthesis segment captures a significant share of the market due to its low cost and widespread usage. However, with the increasing prevalence of breast cancer and the need for more precise diagnosis, the 3D tomosynthesis segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By application outlook, the tomosynthesis market can be segmented into breast cancer diagnosis, orthopedics, and others. Breast cancer diagnosis is expected to dominate the market due to the high prevalence of the disease, particularly among women. The use of tomosynthesis in breast cancer diagnosis enables more accurate and precise detection, which reduces the risk of unnecessary biopsies and false positives. Orthopedics is another significant application segment as tomosynthesis aids in the diagnosis of fractures and injuries. Furthermore, advancements in tomosynthesis technology are leading to increased adoption in other areas, such as neurology and cardiology, thus driving growth in the "others" segment.

In terms of geographical segmentation, North America is the largest market for tomosynthesis, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. This growth is due to the high prevalence of breast cancer and increasing geriatric population in these regions. Furthermore, the presence of key market players and significant investments in healthcare infrastructure are driving the growth of the tomosynthesis market in these regions.

The market is highly competitive, with key players such as Hologic, Fujifilm, Siemens Healthineers, and General Electric dominating the market. These players are focusing on product innovations, partnerships, and collaborations to maintain their market position and expand their customer base.

However, the tomosynthesis market also faces several challenges such as high costs of equipment, limited access to healthcare facilities in developing countries, and a shortage of skilled healthcare workers. These factors are expected to hinder the market's growth potential, particularly in emerging markets.

Strategic development:

Several major players in the medical imaging market have recently launched advanced mammography systems with 3D imaging technology that can improve the accuracy of breast cancer detection, reduce false positives, and provide a more comfortable patient experience.

In 2021, Hologic, Inc. launched its 3Dimensions™ mammography system, which uses advanced 3D imaging technology to enhance breast cancer detection accuracy and decrease the number of false positives. The system also offers a more comfortable patient experience.

Siemens Healthineers AG acquired Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in 2020 for $16.4 billion, aiming to expand its oncology offerings and strengthen its position in the global healthcare market.

In 2020, General Electric Company launched its Senographe Pristina™ with Tomosynthesis, a breast imaging system that uses advanced 3D technology to enhance breast cancer detection accuracy. The system offers a more comfortable patient experience and reduces the need for additional imaging.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched its MicroDose SI mammography system in 2020, featuring advanced tomosynthesis technology. The system improves the accuracy of breast cancer detection, reduces false positives, and minimizes patient radiation exposure.

Also in 2020, Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. launched its Aspire Cristalle mammography system, which uses advanced tomosynthesis technology to improve breast cancer detection accuracy, reduce false positives, and provide a more comfortable patient experience.

Competitive Landscape:

The global tomosynthesis market is poised to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with a handful of key players vying for a share of the market. The market is fairly consolidated, with a few dominant and mid-sized companies generating a majority of the market revenue. Some of the major players in the global tomosynthesis market include General Electric Company, Hologic Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, FujiFilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Planmed Oy, Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc., GE Healthcare, Agfa-Gevaert Group, and Analogic Corporation.

These players are focused on developing advanced tomosynthesis systems that offer improved diagnostic accuracy and patient comfort. For instance, Hologic's 3Dimensions mammography system uses advanced 3D imaging technology to improve the accuracy of breast cancer detection while reducing false positives and offering a more comfortable patient experience. Similarly, General Electric's Senographe Pristina with Tomosynthesis is designed to improve the accuracy of breast cancer detection while reducing the need for additional imaging and providing a more comfortable patient experience.

With rising prevalence of breast cancer, an aging population, and technical developments in medical imaging, these key players are expected to continue driving market revenue growth. However, challenges such as high costs for smaller healthcare facilities and a shortage of qualified healthcare workers with tomosynthesis training could potentially restrain market revenue growth in some areas.

In conclusion, the tomosynthesis market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for accurate and precise diagnosis, advancements in technology, and rising healthcare investments. However, the market also faces challenges that must be addressed to realize its full potential.

