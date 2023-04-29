Poe on Water Resources Management Office EO

With the issuance of the executive order, we expect the Water Resources Management Office (WRMO) to plunge into action to address the water service interruption being experienced by households and businesses.

As it works out long-term solutions, the new body should address the need of the hour, which is water flowing from the tap.

Sa panahon ng tag-init, ang kawalan ng tubig na inumin, pampaligo o gamit sa opisina at negosyo ay malaking sakripisyo.

Taun-taon naman ang tag-init, dapat nagkaroon na ng mahusay na plano at implementasyon para masigurong hindi mauubusan ng tubig ang bawat gripo.

With the WRMO being placed under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, we hope it will be given utmost importance to function effectively.

We will continue to push for a law that would create a separate Department of Water to focus on effective water resources management to ensure that our people's need for water is sufficiently met.