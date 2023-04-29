State President receives UK Ambassador

VIETNAM, April 29 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam hopes that the UK will continue to help Việt Nam improve its medical capacity, develop the pharmaceutical industry and build a resilient health system, President Võ Văn Thưởng told UK Ambassador to Việt Nam Iain Frew during a reception on Friday in Hà Nội.

The Vietnamese State leader expressed his pleasure at the strong development of the Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership in many fields, suggesting that the two sides should take advantage of the UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) to step up trade and investment cooperation, contributing to speeding up post-pandemic economic recovery.

Việt Nam highly values the UK’s role as one of the world's leading countries in researching and developing solutions to prevent and combat the COVID-19 pandemic, he stressed.

He asked the diplomat to encourage British businesses to pour more investment into Việt Nam, especially in green growth, digital transformation, and innovation, education and training, and health care.

Thưởng informed the diplomat that he will attend King Charles III’s coronation in the UK at the invitation of the British Royal Family, hoping that his trip will contribute to strengthening the favourable political foundation for boosting multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Frew highlighted the flourishing development of the bilateral relations, saying that he believes the two countries will continue to record more comprehensive achievements in their relations in the future, especially in economy, trade, climate change response and education.

The diplomat suggested the two sides further strengthen cooperation in defence and security, stating that his country wishes to make contributions to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development, thus promoting peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

The embassy and Vietnamese diplomatic agencies are closely coordinating in organising activities to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, he went on.

Frew also thanked Việt Nam for supporting the UK in the negotiation process to join the CPTPP, saying that this is an important step for the European nation to engage more deeply in the Pacific economic region, and foster cooperation with Việt Nam in all fields, especially lifting two-way trade between the two countries.

The UK is ready to provide financial and equipment support for Việt Nam to realise its commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in the UK, he affirmed, showing the hope to beef up cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation in renewable energy development – the UK’s strength.

He also expressed his joy that President Thưởng will attend King Charles III’s coronation, saying that the event is especially meaningful in the context that the two countries celebrate the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023. — VNS