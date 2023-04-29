Submit Release
News Search

There were 420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,633 in the last 365 days.

Dividend approval

Press release

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Eric Nys, general manager, eric.nys@financiere-tubize.be

Dividend confirmation

28 April 2023

The general shareholders meeting of 28 April 2023 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2022, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.86 per share.

The dividend will be payable as from 5 May 2023 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 18.

Ex-coupon                       3 May 2023
Record date                    4 May 2023
Payment date                5 May 2023

The board of directors


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Dividend approval

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more