Dividend approval
Press release
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA/NV
Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels
Contact: Eric Nys, general manager, eric.nys@financiere-tubize.be
Dividend confirmation
28 April 2023
The general shareholders meeting of 28 April 2023 has approved the annual accounts as at 31 December 2022, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0.86 per share.
The dividend will be payable as from 5 May 2023 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 18.
Ex-coupon 3 May 2023
Record date 4 May 2023
Payment date 5 May 2023
The board of directors
