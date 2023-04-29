Submit Release
News Search

There were 414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,568 in the last 365 days.

ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") ALA is pleased to announce the final director election results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on April 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"). All nominees recommended by management for election were elected for a term ending at the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against






Victoria A. Calvert

160,031,150

96.74

5,384,985

3.26

David W. Cornhill

162,778,846

98.41

2,637,288

1.59

Randall L. Crawford

164,734,513

99.59

681,621

0.41

Jon-Al Duplantier

161,589,318

97.69

3,819,971

2.31

Robert B. Hodgins

158,925,400

96.08

6,488,676

3.92

Cynthia Johnston

162,345,568

98.14

3,068,509

1.86

Pentti O. Karkkainen

159,079,425

96.17

6,336,710

3.83

Phillip R. Knoll

161,927,686

97.89

3,486,390

2.11

Linda G. Sullivan

160,940,637

97.30

4,473,440

2.70

Nancy G. Tower

160,274,015

96.89

5,140,062

3.11


Details of voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be available in the report of voting results posted under AltaGas' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ALTAGAS

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Utilities and Midstream business that is focused on delivering resilient and durable value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

 

SOURCE AltaGas Ltd.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/28/c5129.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

ALTAGAS ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more