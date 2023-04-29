AIP Realty Trust Announces Year-End 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIP Realty Trust (the “Trust” or “AIP Realty”) (TSXV:AIP.U) today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022. All dollar amounts are stated in U.S. dollars.



2022 Highlights

Completed a Qualifying Transaction through a reverse take-over on April 14, 2022 (the “ Qualifying Transaction ”), leading to the listing of the Trust’s units on the TSX Venture Exchange with trading commencing April 21, 2022.

”), leading to the listing of the Trust’s units on the TSX Venture Exchange with trading commencing April 21, 2022. As part of the Qualifying Transaction, the Trust acquired its first property, a 100% leased multi-tenant light industrial flex facility located on Eagle Court in Lewisville, Texas (the " Eagle Court Property "). The Eagle Court Property has been 100% leased since substantial completion in June 2020.

"). The Eagle Court Property has been 100% leased since substantial completion in June 2020. The Eagle Court Property generated investment property revenue of $352,548 in 2022, comprised of tenant rental revenue and revenue from contracts with customers, specifically common area maintenance. Investment property operating expenses were $169,033, resulting in net rental income of $183,515.

AIP entered into forward purchase agreements during the year providing the Trust with the option to acquire up to 12 additional properties being developed in the Dallas-Fort Worth (“ DFW ”) area by AllTrades Industrial Properties, Inc. (“ AllTrades ”), the Trust’s exclusive development partner, and a related party of the Trust. 1

”) area by AllTrades Industrial Properties, Inc. (“ ”), the Trust’s exclusive development partner, and a related party of the Trust. In total, AIP has entered into agreements to acquire up to 12 light industrial flex properties totaling 841,109 square feet of leasable space, comprised of 191 WorkSpace Shops™, 136 WorkSpace Studios™ and 339 WorkSpace Secured Parking™ spaces. The aggregate projected purchase price assuming that all of the properties are acquired by AIP would be $205,500,000.

Announced in the second half of 2022 that the first two of these 12 properties, a 49,713 square foot facility in Mesquite, TX and an 82,280 square foot facility in Plano, TX, were completed and fully leased. The remaining 10 properties are expected to be completed in 2023 and through the fourth quarter of 2024.

Initiated a quarterly distribution of $0.04 per unit in June 2022, which was reduced to $0.02 per unit in March 2023 in order to support the Trust’s priority of preserving capital to begin acquiring the properties noted above and fund working capital.



“We accomplished some key objectives in 2022, including launching AIP Realty as a publicly traded trust, validating the market demand for AllTrades-branded light industrial flex facilities, and securing a robust pipeline of potential acquisitions,” said Les Wulf, Executive Chairman, AIP Realty Trust. “Having demonstrated the healthy fundamentals of our business model, we anticipate acquiring the funding this year to continue to execute our strategy and grow the income-producing assets of the Trust.”

Selected Financial Information

Year ended December 31 2022 2021 Investment property revenue $352,548 – Investment property operating expenses ($169,033 ) – Net rental income $183,515 – Other income (expense) ($4,763,933 ) ($336,259 ) Fair value adjustment to investment property ($8,841 ) – Net loss and total comprehensive loss ($4,589,259 ) ($336,259 )





As at December 31 2022 2021 Investment property $5,750,000 – Cash $608,984 $315,508 Secured bank indebtedness (net of debt discount) $3,006,952 – Subscription receipt liability – $5,505,000 Units outstanding 3,417,861 72,861

The foregoing is a summary of selected information for the year ended December 31, 2022 and is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read in conjunction with, the Trust’s consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022. These documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Trust’s website at www.aiprealtytust.com.

Readers should note that results for the year ended December 31, 2022 reflect operations that commenced with the acquisition of the Eagle Court Property on April 14, 2022 upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction. Furthermore, while figures are provided for the comparable prior year periods, the Trust did not yet own any real property assets in 2021.

Related party disclosures

The executive management team of the Trust is the same executive management team as AllTrades.

Outlook

The Trust will provide AllTrades with a percentage of the required funding for new developments on its national rollout, the acquisition and management of light industrial flex multi-tenant properties. Through its agreement with AllTrades, the Trust has been granted an exclusive right to purchase all AllTrades completed and leased facilities, as well as any facilities in development.

The 12 properties mentioned above and subject to forward purchase agreements include five DFW-area facilities already completed or nearing completion, and six additional facilities on which development has commenced or is expected to commence during the second quarter of 2023. Development on these facilities is being fully funded with equity capital from AllTrades and Trinity Investors, a $7 billion Dallas-based real estate private equity investor. In addition, AllTrades is actively planning the next tranche of facilities in DFW and Austin, TX.

About AIP Realty Trust

AIP Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust with a growing portfolio of light industrial flex facilities focused on small businesses and the trades and services sectors in the U.S. These properties appeal to a diverse range of small space users, such as contractors, skilled trades, suppliers, repair services, last-mile providers, small businesses and assembly and distribution firms. They typically offer attractive fundamentals including low tenant turnover, stable cash flow and low capex intensity, as well as significant growth opportunities. With an initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth market, AIP plans to roll out this innovative property offering nationally. AIP holds the exclusive rights to finance the development of and to purchase all the completed and leased properties built across North America by its development and property management partner, AllTrades Industrial Properties, Inc. For more information, please visit www.aiprealtytrust.com.

For further information from the Trust, contact:

Leslie Wulf

Executive Chairman

(214) 679-5263

les.wulf@aiprealtytrust.com

Or

Greg Vorwaller

Chief Executive Officer

(778) 918-8262

Greg.vorwaller@aiprealtytrust.com

1 The acquisition of each of the Properties is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to completion of the construction of each facility, receipt of audited financial statements for each facility, receipt of a satisfactory third-party appraisal supporting the purchase price for each facility, receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, approval of the independent trustees of AIP and customary closing date and post-closing adjustments.