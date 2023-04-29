EB5 BRICS announces EB-5 Visa Events in New Delhi and Mumbai for May 2023
EB5 BRICS releases new schedules for EB-5 Visa consultation events in New Delhi and Mumbai for May 2023.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 BRICS announces new schedules for in-person meetings with EB-5 Visa investors in New Delhi and Mumbai. EB5 BRICS regularly hosts consultations for Indian investors and their families looking to immigrate to the United States through investment.
EB5 BRICS CEO and Founder Vivek Tandon, Esq. is a licensed U.S. attorney, investment banker, and U.S. securities specialist and heads the EB5 BRICS team. We are a team of experts who work with EB5 Regional Centers, business and tax law professionals, immigration lawyers, and real estate and business management consultants to help immigrant investors achieve their goal of Permanent Residence in the USA.
Here are the new schedules for our one-on-one consultations with EB5 Immigrant Investors in India for May 2023.
New Delhi, India
JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity
May 2, 2023 (Tuesday) - 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
May 3, 2023 (Wednesday) - 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
May 4, 2023 (Thursday) - 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Mumbai, India
The St. Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel
May 5, 2023 (Friday) - 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
May 6, 2023 (Saturday) - 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
May 7, 2023 (Sunday) - 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
May 8, 2023 (Monday) - 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
May 9, 2023 (Tuesday) - 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM
We are your source of first-hand and updated information about the US EB 5 Immigrant Visa Program. EB5 BRICS aims to build strong relationships with clients before engaging in business and discussing projects for investment immigration.
About the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa for Indians
The EB5 Visa Program was established by the U.S. Congress through the Immigration Act of 1990 to promote U.S. economic growth and enable foreign investors to obtain a USA Green Card. The EB-5 Regional Center Program was created in 1992 as an alternative to direct investments and has been reauthorized under the 2022 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA). The main requirements for Indian EB5 investors include a minimum investment of $800,000 USD (approx INR 6.1 cr) or $1.05 million USD (approx INR 8.3 cr) depending on the geographical area and the creation of at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers.
The EB 5 Investor Visa is a direct route to US Permanent Residency that allows immigrant investors and their families to live, work, and study indefinitely in the United States. Wealthy Indian parents are allowed to “gift” the EB-5 investment funds to their children enabling them to enjoy lower tuition fees and better career opportunities as Green Card holders.
Contact us to schedule an appointment with Vivek Tandon regarding the EB5 Visa. Our team speaks Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi to effectively assist Indian investors. Check our latest schedules for onsite meetings in 2023.
Vivek Tandon
EB5 BRICS LLC
+1 213-394-5527
email us here
