ANB Canada Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and MD&A

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANB Canada Inc. (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has filed its annual audited financial statements (“Financial Statements”) and management’s discussion & analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2022.

A copy of the Financial Statements and MD&A are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About the Business

The Corporation offers turnkey over-the-counter (“OTC”) sales and distribution services to manufacturers in the Canadian Food, Drug and Mass marketplace. The Corporation not only markets, sells, warehouses and distributes consumer OTC brands, but also helps manufacturers in a number of other areas including navigating Canadian regulatory guidelines.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:
Alick Fernandes, CFO
1-647-956-6415
Email: afernandes@anbcanada.com


