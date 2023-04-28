Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,866 in the last 365 days.

FTC Testifies Before House Appropriations Subcommittee

The Federal Trade Commission appeared before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government to discuss its FY 2024 budget request and the agency’s ongoing work to ensure open, competitive, and fair markets on behalf of consumers, workers, and honest businesses.

In Commission testimony delivered by Chair Lina M. Khan, the FTC described how the agency is utilizing its current funding to address pressing issues across the country, from data practices that can expose Americans’ most sensitive and personal information, to corporate mergers affecting critical sectors of the economy, the integrity of supply chains, and the prices consumers pay for drugs.

The testimony notes that the FTC is charged with tackling unfair or deceptive practices and rooting out unfair methods of competition that can crush entrepreneurs and stifle innovation. The Commission remains committed to ensuring that the funding it receives from Congress is used effectively and that the agency is addressing root causes and dealing with the most significant harms across markets, particularly by dominant firms whose business practices affect large numbers of Americans.

For FY 2024, the Commission is requesting a budget of $590 million, which would enable the FTC to fund an additional 310 full time employees to address in part the increased demand on agency staff and resources. Demands on the Commission continue to grow as the agency reviews corporate mergers, conducts more complex and expensive litigation, receives millions of consumer complaints, works to stay abreast of transformative technological and market changes, and responds to burgeoning requests for research and investigation of various economic sectors.

The Commission vote to approve the testimony was 3-0.

You just read:

FTC Testifies Before House Appropriations Subcommittee

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more